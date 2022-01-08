COVID-19: 3,265 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba; about 300 people in the hospital





The number of Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise, as the province once again recorded a new level of more than 3,200 daily cases. Thirty-four more Manitobans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 to 297. Of those hospitalized, 257 have active cases. There are 34 people with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit, 33 of whom are active cases. The province also reported 3,265 new cases on Friday, though provincial health officials have previously said the number of daily cases may be higher than reported due to increased waiting times for COVID-19 tests and test results. in the province. The province said of the cases reported Friday, 588 have not been fully vaccinated. New cases include: 2,168 cases (337 not fully vaccinated) in the Winnipeg Health Region, which has a total of 170 hospital admissions for COVID-19;

378 cases (81 completely unvaccinated) in the Southern Health Region, which has a total of 53 hospitalizations for COVID-19;

285 cases (63 not fully vaccinated) in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, which has a total of 37 hospitalizations for COVID-19;

170 cases (52 completely unvaccinated) in the Northern Health Region, which has a total of 16 beds for COVID-19; AND

264 cases (55 not fully vaccinated) in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, which has a total of 21 hospitalizations for COVID-19. The new cases bring the total number of Manitoba pandemic cases to 94,850, including 24,595 active cases and 68,847 cures. Eleven cases were removed from the total due to data correction. The province reported a positive five-day test rate of 44.4 percent and 52.6 percent in Winnipeg. Test positivity rates are higher in part due to targeted laboratory testing. 5,389 laboratory tests were performed on Thursday. As of Friday, 84.5 percent of qualified Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The province said 77.9 percent of those who qualified received two doses and 28.3 percent received three doses. More than 2.5 million doses have been administered in Manitoba so far. No deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the total number of Manitobans who died of COVID-19 in this pandemic at 1,408. The province gave details of six deaths reported Thursday. One of the deaths, a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, is linked to the Delta disturbance variant (B.1.617.2). Other deaths reported Thursday include two men in their 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, one of whom was linked to an unspecified variant of distress; a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region; and a man and a woman in their 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/covid-19-hospitalizations-hit-297-in-manitoba-cases-reach-a-new-high-on-friday-1.5731603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos