There is a giant, attractive mural of the FIU Panther in Wynwood. Meet the student who created it | FIU News





Named “Panther Pride”, this three-story mural was painted by two-time art education student Nate Dee ’02, MS ’08 in partnership with FIU. Panther resides on the side of FIU CARTA Mana Wynwood Building, a new home for student learning, exhibitions, concerts and stage readings. The mural aims to draw attention to the new facility, which is supported by a public-private partnership between College of Architecture, Communication + Arts and art defender Moishe Mana. Building will house the award-winning architectural design studios and Wynwood News Desk of the South Florida media network. “Poralja has received a lot of re-posts on social media,” says Dee. “I wanted to do something that was really attractive. “While I was painting, some people from outside the city came to the wall and told me that my mural was the favorite of what they had seen.” In a question and answer with FIU News, Dee explains how he created art. He also talks about his career. What inspired you to take this project? I have maintained an excellent relationship with FIU since graduation. I love the friends I made at FIU, and I still talk to a lot of them today. Sometimes FIU asks me to come back and talk to students, and I’m happy to do that. At university I also had my first solo art show. And the faculty and staff I had were excellent, especially within the art department. Where did the idea for the Panther mural come from? Oscar Negret – art director at FIU’s Strategic Communications, Government and Foreign Affairs Division – contacted me. The university wanted a student or graduate who was deep in their art career to come back and paint for the new CARTA Mana Wynwood building. The idea that Oscar had for the color scheme matched what I wanted. In my work, I like to include habitat and nature, so I added a few of them and we came up with something we were both happy with. How many murals have you painted before? At this point, it is innumerable. I have been painting murals for over eight years now. My first mural was in Wynwood during Art Basel. Another was for Tobacco Road, one of the first bars in Miami. Do you have a favorite mural you made? I can not choose one. I like them all for different reasons because they all represent different things. I made one in Mexico, which stood out because it was my first time abroad. I also have to go back and paint from where my family is, Haiti. I loved it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2021/theres-a-gigantic-fiu-mural-in-wynwood.-meet-the-artist-who-created-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos