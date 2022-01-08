Ash Barty storms past Sofia Ken and advances to Adelaide International Semifinals | Tennis News





Barty: “I felt really good today. I was able to take good care of my service games and it was a lot of fun to play here and get more time on the court. It’s good to get out here and get tested from the start and I know you have to bring your best level ”







Ash Barty advanced to the semifinals of Adelaide International with the victory over Sofia Kenin. Ash Barty delighted the Memorial Drive crowd by advancing to the Adelaide international semifinals with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 win over Sofia Ken on Friday to host a meeting with reigning champion Iga Swiatek. The world number one dominated from the start and showed no signs of rust appearing in her victory over Coco Gauff in the previous round of the Australian Open heat event. In their first meeting since Kenny defeated Barty in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2020, the American struggled with her service while her top-ranked opponent was almost perfect, producing 17 aces and earning 31 out of 32 points of first service. Barty, the Adelaide 2020 champion, scored the crucial break in the middle of the opening set and took that moment to the second, closing the win in just over an hour without facing a single break point. “I felt very good today. I was able to take very good care of my service games and it was a lot of fun to play here and get more time on the field,” Barty said. “It’s nice to come out here and be tested from the start and know you have to reach your best level. Looking at these last two games, there is still work to be done.” Former French Open champion Swiatek won her place in the last four in reverse after being forced to sweat by two-time top winner Victoria Azarenka in a fun 6-3 2-6 6-1 victory that lasted nearly two hours. Barty will face Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the semifinals in Adelaide The fifth Polish winner dictated the game with her powerful forhand as she took the first set before Azarenka struck in the second, taking advantage of Swiatek’s volatile service as she advanced into the net in each case. But 20-year-old Swiatek eventually pulled in decisively after Azarenka’s move was severely hampered by an injury to his right thigh. Belarus later withdrew from their doubles semifinals – where they were Paula Badosa’s partner – due to injury, giving away Darija Jurak Schreiber and Andreja Klepac. Earlier Friday, seventh seed Elena Rybakina fought from a set down to triumph 3-6 6-3 6-2 in her quarterfinal against Shelby Rogers and will face Japan’s Misaki Doi, who defeated Kaja Juvan 6 -3 4-6. 7-6 (5), for a place in the final. In the Adelaide ATP 250 men’s race, France leader Gael Monfils defeated American Tommy Paul 6-4 6-1 to advance to the semifinals where he will face either local hope Thanasi Kokkinakis or Sweden’s Mikael Ymer. Second winner Karen Khachanov defeated Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov 7-5 6-3 to host a final match in the fourth quarter with third bar Marin Cilic, who beat Serbia’s Laslo Djere 6-3 6-2.

