Nelson Mandela’s prison cell key on Robben Island is being returned to South Africa





Plans to auction off the key held by Nelson Mandela, the former South African president and legendary anti-apartheid activist, are behind bars. The auction house, New York-based Guernsey’s, planned to hold an auction of items belonging to Mandela, including the key to his prison cell on Robben Island later this month. The offer was expected to start at $ 250,000. Mandela was held in Robben Island Prison for 18 of his 27 years behind bars in South Africa. In 1964, he was sentenced to life in prison for plotting to overthrow South Africa’s racist apartheid system. In 1994, he was elected the country’s first black president and remains a global icon. Mandela died in 2013 at the age of 95 years. Officials in South Africa rejected Guernsey’s plans, arguing that the key is part of South Africa’s history and belongs to the country. In a statement praising Guernsey for canceling the key auction, South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said: “The key symbolizes the painful history of South Africa, while also representing the triumph of the human soul over evil.” “This key is living proof of the long march of South Africans to freedom and belongs to the people of South Africa,” he continued. “Therefore he must return to the country rightly.” The auction house has begun efforts to return the key to South Africa, Mthethwa added. Guernsey President Arlan Ettinger shared the details of the items initially put up for auction. in an interview on CNN Michael Smerconish’s SiriusXM podcast. Ettinger said the key to Robben Island, a training bike Mandela used in his cell, as well as a tennis racket he had in prison, were previously owned by Christo Brand, a prison guard who later became a close friend. with the anti-apartheid leader. Ettinger also shared details of other items previously put up for auction, which were given to Guernsey by the Mandela family. They included: the shirt Mandela wore when he was released from prison, a blanket donated to Mandela by former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and a charcoal drawing of a broken chain signed by Mandela. Guernsey says on its website that his Nelson Mandela auction has been postponed for now as the South African Heritage Resources Agency examines the other pieces put up for auction. It is unclear whether the auction house plans to continue selling the rest of the items offered by Mandela’s family. Details on when or how the Robben Island key will be returned to South Africa will be published at a later time. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

