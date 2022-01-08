International
Aspiring diplomat named Comrade Rangel – UB Now: News and views on UB faculty and staff
A senior UB official who aspires to be an American diplomat has been named the first UB recipient of the influential and lucrative Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellowship.
Sophie May, who expects to graduate from UB with degrees in French and political science and a minor in history, will receive all the benefits of the Rangel Scholarship. These include up to $ 24,000 a year to fund tuition and fees for a master’s degree in international affairs, and a salary of $ 18,000 a year for living expenses, as well as assistance with preparing for a Foreign Service career with the Department of Foreign Affairs. State.
The award also includes a 10-week internship on Capitol Hill and a 10-week internship abroad at a U.S. embassy or consulate during the summer between the first and second years of May graduate school.
She was one of 45 students selected this academic year to receive the scholarship.
“I’ve been dreaming of a career in diplomacy since I started practicing at the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training in Arlington, Va., In the summer of 2020,” says May, a graduate of St. Louis High School. Mary in Lancaster.
During this internship, she interviewed foreign service officers and learned closely about her career in the US Foreign Service.
“It pushed me to want a career of my own as a foreign service official,” she says. “The Rangel Society has made this possible.”
After two years of graduate school, as well as internships and professional development opportunities, May plans to become a foreign service officer in 2024.
The association bears the name of Charles Rangel, the second longest-serving member of the House of Representatives at the time of his retirement, serving continuously from 1971 to 2017.
“This company has allowed me to accomplish my greatest professional goals while pursuing other extraordinary opportunities along the way,” says May. “I am extremely grateful that I was given the opportunity to use my unique skills and talents in the service of the nation.
“I am sending a big thank you to the family, friends, professors and the UB Scholarship Office.”
May is the latest success story from the UB Scholarship and Scholarship Office, which has mentored, encouraged and assisted many promising UB students who have won national and international scholarships and scholarships.
“The Rangel Society will change lives for Sophie and is a perfect fit for her academic and career goals,” says Megan Stewart, director of the Office of Scholarships and Scholarships. “It is committed to serving our country and diversifying the Foreign Service.”
May, who says she admires the career of Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state to serve from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton, says she will pursue a degree in U.S. national security. in relation to Eastern Europe, Russia and Eurasia. In the summer of 2023, she will practice at an embassy abroad.
“An important part of my application that I believe persuaded me to choose was my ability to apply my unique experiences in a Foreign Service career,” says May.
In particular, she says, she was able to demonstrate in a written application each of the 13 dimensions explained in the Foreign Service Officer Qualifications on the U.S. Department of State website.
“I also believe that my language skills (advanced knowledge of French, intermediate knowledge of Russian and beginner knowledge of German and Spanish) helped me to distinguish,” says May, an avid reader who enjoys learning languages, yoga and traveling. .
My passion for reading made me curious to learn more about the world around me, and this led to my love of traveling, which ultimately fueled my desire to become an FSO (foreign service officer), Says May. “I like learning languages, but I also love to share this passion with others.”
She says “her favorite thing in the world” is her current job teaching French to children at the Alliance Française.
