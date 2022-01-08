Some Ontario parents boycott distance learning in the face of new public health restrictions

A group of more than 3,000 people have joined an online group saying they are boycotting the Ontario governments’ shift to distance learning because they believe it is harmful to their children.

The Facebook group, which has 3,400 members as of Friday afternoon, has used the hashtag #dontlogon as a call to parents who are now forced to turn to online learning for the fourth time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have chosen not to go online, one parent, Lisa Donegan Baetz, told CTV News Toronto on Friday. Weighing the stress on the value of the kind of education they are actually getting online, our decision was that we should leave.

Hamilton, a mother of two whose children are in grades 1 and 3, joined the group when there were only 23 members and admits that she and her husband have struggled to balance online schooling, their full-time jobs and life in general during the first three rounds of distance learning.

Removal online [learning] at least removes all the extra things parents are required to do – that parents should do – to support their children and removes all the frustration and stress in our children when things do not go as planned, she said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Doug Ford announced that his government would close schools at least until Jan. 17 to avoid possible overcrowding of provincial hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

“The level of shortage we are seeing in other sectors shows us with absolute certainty that the functioning of schools, ensuring that teachers are at work and not sick at home, will be a challenge that we can not overcome in the short term. , “Ford said at the time. .

Ahead of Monday’s announcement, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore had said on Dec. 30 that the province would delay returning to school by two days to allow the board more time to impose additional security measures.

When asked about the group of parents boycotting online learning, a Ministry of Education spokesman acknowledged how challenging home learning can be for children and their parents.

We know parents and students are facing great levels of difficulty navigating this global pandemic, spokeswoman Caitlin Clark said in a statement to CTV News Toronto. We believe that his important students continue to have access to their teacher, which is why we have mandated that at least 70 percent of the day should be direct instruction to keep students learning and included in the curriculum .

We have also extended academic and mental health support to the school for students. Continue to build on investments that have improved ventilation in all schools, in addition to the placement of N95 masks for staff and three-layer masks for students, and accelerated access to booster vaccine doses, with a focus on returning students to the classroom.

To replace online learning, Baetz said she is working with her children using tools like educational apps, books and one-on-one tutorials.

We were trying to make it work as well as possible. Unfortunately, there are many families who can not. There are families who are leaving their children at home because they have a job and cannot work from home, Baetz said.

Oxana Roma, another Hamilton mother of two, said she decided to drop out of online learning for the sake of her son, who she says is suffering as a result of the teaching method.

He lacks routine, seeing his friends, he lacks seeing his teacher, Roma told CTV News Toronto. I do not know how much a five-year-old is really learning with the computer when he is at home with all sorts of distractions. What kind of education is that?

Rome and her husband are both essential workers and, like Baetz, they say they are trying to do their best to continue educating their children.

In October, a study published in Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment stressed the emotional number that distance learning may have in students.

Study, called In-Person Versus Online on Student Perceptions of Significance During COVID-19: A Brief Report Finds that Canadian children who learned remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic reported that they felt less important than their peers of those studying in -person.

Researchers after the study said at the time that much attention had been paid to how effective online learning could be in trying to dilute the transmission of the virus, but they argued that not much attention had been paid to the social and emotional implications of the teaching method. . .

Schools are expected to remain closed at least until January 17th.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce published Friday, the Canadian Society of Pediatrics, the Ontario Medical Association Pediatrics Section and the Ontario Pediatric Alliance urged the Ontario government to resume teaching in person. later than that date.

The group said they understand that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is overwhelming to hospitals and governments need to take action.

However, they added, “certain decisions and measures pose a much greater risk to children and young people than the virus itself.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, 156,073 children aged 0 to 19 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from Public Health in Ontario. This resulted in 708 (.45 percent) children in the same age group being hospitalized with COVID and eight (0.005 percent) children dying from the disease.

In the last two weeks, two children under the age of 10 have died of COVID-19, although the circumstances surrounding the two deaths are still unknown.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Dr. Moore expressed his condolences to the families of the dead children before adding that child deaths are extremely rare from this virus.