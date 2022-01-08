COVID-19: Manitoba extends current public health orders





The Manitoba government is extending current public health orders for another three weeks. Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the extension in a press release Friday, saying the province is continuing to collect data and monitor the Omicron variant. The health orders were originally scheduled to end on Jan. 11, but have been postponed until 12:01 p.m., Feb. 1. Current limitations include: Limit private indoor gatherings to 10 people plus family members if those present are vaccinated. If there are unvaccinated persons, collection is limited to five persons plus family members;

Restriction of private outdoor gatherings where everyone is vaccinated for 20 people plus family. If an unvaccinated individual is present, collection is limited to 10 persons plus family;

Restricting indoor public gatherings involving one or more unvaccinated individuals to 25 percent capacity or 25 persons, whichever is lower;

Limit internal and external public gatherings that are limited to fully immunized persons to 50 percent or 250 persons, whichever is lower. This applies to restaurants, cinemas, performing arts facilities, sports and leisure facilities, gyms, sporting events with tickets, recreational businesses, seasonal facilities, religious services, casinos and bingo;

Restriction of public gatherings in nature with one or more unvaccinated individuals to 50 persons;

Limiting libraries to 50 percent capacity; AND

Prohibition of beverage sales in restaurants and licensed premises at 22:00 The province notes that under these restrictions, those under the age of 12 are exempt from the need to be vaccinated, but still count on the number of people allowed to attend any kind of event or gathering. Persistent restrictions are a challenge for many Manitobans, but remain necessary to help slow the spread of the virus and protect our healthcare system, Gordon said in the news release. As these orders remain in force, we continue to take steps to improve supply and access to testing and other important initiatives that support our response to the pandemic and protect our health system. Nothing is off the table and we will act swiftly in the coming weeks if further action is required to protect the Manitobans. Manitoba remains at the orange level or confined to the pandemic response system. A complete list of public health orders can be found online.

