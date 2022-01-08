8 Highlights of Health and Medicine from 2021

In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic grabbed the headlines and affected the daily lives of many people. Scientists around the globe collaborated to create innovative vaccines, tests and treatments.

Beyond the COVID-19 arena, researchers went ahead, getting rid of some of the biggest health issues of our time. They brought innovations that transcended previous boundaries of diagnostic tests, preventative measures, and treatments for a range of diseases.

As we look forward to 2022, we will take a moment to acknowledge some of these advances.

Disease Prevention

1. A new era of mRNA technology

RNA therapists came into the spotlight in 2021 thanks to vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna. In the face of the pandemic, scientists formulated COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in less than a year, far exceeding the development of vaccines for all previous diseases.

Researchers from Yale University estimated that vaccines kept more than a million people out of the hospital and halved the death rate in the US in the first half of 2021 alone.

The potential for RNA technology extends far beyond COVID-19 vaccines. RNA therapists can be used to target certain proteins, reprogram genetic information, control how genes are expressed, and more. mRNA is easy to modify, which means that scientists can adapt an mRNA vaccine to protect themselves against different variants of COVID-19 or something completely different.

Pfizer is working on a seasonal flu mRNA vaccine as a team at Yale created a RNA vaccine for malaria. Researchers are already testing mRNA technology to prevent heart disease, neurological disease, rabies, Zika, HIV and some cancers.

Very Well Health / Brianna Gilmartin



The world’s first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved the first malaria vaccine in October, a historic victory for global public health. The vaccine, called RTS, S or Mosquirix, is also the first vaccine to target any parasitic disease.

Mosquirix is ​​36% effective in young children, but it may be enough to save tens of thousands of new lives each year. Mosquito-borne disease is a leading cause of death and disease in young children, especially in tropical and subtropical regions with poor resources.

This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough in science, child health and malaria control, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. declaration.

3. A blood test to detect more than 50 cancers

While some cancers can be caught with early screening, others have been difficult to detect until later stages, when treatment options are limited. New developments in multi-cancer early detection tests make early detection of cancer possible.

of Gallery Test checks blood samples for DNA fragments from more than 50 cancers. Of the cancers that can be detected by the test, 45 do not have a recommended screening test available.

Liquid biopsy shows if a sample carries the signal for cancer cells and shows from which organ they originate. In a clinical trial of 6,000 people over the age of 50, researchers diagnosed 29 people who did not know they had cancer. In more than 96% of these samples, Galler found the exact source of the cancer in the first or second attempt.

The Galler test has not yet received FDA approval, though it is available in 50 states for $ 949 with a doctor’s prescription.

Treatment Innovations

4. Medical psychedelics keep their promise of psychiatric treatment

In 2021, several major studies were published on the potential mental and physical health benefits of psychedelic agents, including MDMA, ketamine, and psilocybin. Psychedelics can help alleviate illnesses ranging from substance use disorders to anorexia nervosa to major depressive disorder.

Psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, has been warned by some researchers about its antidepressant effects and may be just as effective as existing antidepressants.

Last year, institutions such as New York University and the University of California, Berkeley opened centers dedicated to the study of psychedelics. The National Institutes of Health gave the first federal grant in 50 years to study psychedelic treatments, showing a greater acceptance of substances in major medical research.

Very good / Alex Dos Diaz



5. Targeted radiation therapy improves survival outcomes for prostate cancer patients

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among American men, more than 12% of men will be diagnosed at some point in their lives. Prostate cancer resistant to metastatic castration is a form of cancer that progresses despite treatment and low testosterone levels, making it particularly difficult to eliminate.

A new treatment called lutetium-177-PSMA-617 uses a new approach shown to improve survival outcomes for people with this form of cancer. A special ingredient targets a protein found almost exclusively in prostate cancer cells. The treatment can target the cells that carry that protein, delivering radiation there and saving the surrounding healthy tissue.

In a study of more than 800 men in 10 countries, treatment doubled how long patients lived without cancer worsening. The treatment received FDA priority review status and the agency is expected to make a decision in 2022.

6. New device for a common cause of maternal death

Postpartum hemorrhage, excessive postpartum hemorrhage, causes more than a third of maternal deaths associated with childbirth worldwide. To stop the bleeding, doctors usually insert a balloon into the uterus to apply pressure to the wound. The treatment should stay in place for a day, which can be uncomfortable and inappropriate for mothers.

of Jada systems, a new device from Alydia Health, can stop bleeding in just over three hours. The intrauterine device of the silicone consists of a thin tube and a folding loop, which is placed in the uterus and glued to a low-level vacuum. Inhalation helps postpartum contractions and puts pressure on flowing blood vessels.

In a trial of more than 100 patients, the Jada system controlled postpartum hemorrhage in 94% of patients in an average of three minutes, and almost all participating physicians said the device was easy to use.

Reduce medical costs

Feodora Chiosea / Getty Images



7. Biosimilar insulin offers an affordable alternative

The FDA approved the first biosimilable exchangeable insulin in August 2021. Semglee, the generic drug is almost a copy of the popular long-acting insulin, Lantus. For the more than 34 million people diagnosed with diabetes in the US, Semglee offers a more cost-effective glycemic control option, increasing access for those who depend on insulin.

The approval marks a further step in the growth of the biosimilar market in the US. Lawyers say that by increasing access to clinically identical generic drug options, there will be more competition in the market and life-saving drugs will become less expensive. According to RAND Corporation.

8. Say no to surprise offline medical bills

Millions of people in the US have received unexpected and often dizzying bills after receiving medical care. A new law protects patients from charging out-of-network pricing for services received from in-network health systems. The law, known as the No Surprises Act, went into full force on January 1st.

Previously, patients could be charged off-net if they received care from specialists such as anesthesiologists and pathologists, even when treated in an in-network hospital. Now, insurers and providers have to share the extra costs, rather than passing them on to the patient. The law excludes ground ambulances and the usual source of sudden billing. Still, the No Surprises Act goes beyond the Affordable Care Act, covering emergency billing as well as non-urgent billing.