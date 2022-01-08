International
Denver Airport omicron outages include long waits for gates
The plane after the plane operated by United Airlines waited on the runway for a gate after landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday night. For some passengers, the delays lasted for hours – longer than their flights had been in the air.
“I could see planes lined up like ours,” said Liz Gelardi, a freelance journalist in Denver, who was returning from a visit to her parents in Fort Myers, Florida. She was among several passengers who posted on Twitter for the delays of their flights.
It took 2.5 hours from the moment her plane landed and when she was able to get off the gate.
United, DIA’s largest carrier, blamed the gate reserves for staff shortages, not only among flight crews, but also fuel crews operated by an airline vendor, which delayed the departure of outbound flights. It was the latest lemma in the DIA, which has seen some of the highest cancellation and flight delay rates at several points this week amid a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases blamed for the highly transmissible variant of omicron.
The resulting shortages on airlines have disrupted the operation of the airport across the country. DIA spokeswoman Alex Renteria said Friday that airline staff were the main culprits for the delays, not the mild snowstorm that hit in recent days, as airport plow crews were able to keep all six runways clean. while it was snowing.
Hello, Liz. We sincerely apologize for hosting this evening. Our teams are working to limit any further waiting for a gate as much as possible. Sorry for the time this has added to your trip today. ^ RQ
– United Airlines (@united) January 7, 2022
On Thursday, 146 outbound flights were canceled at the DIA, reaching 16%, the highest rate among the busiest airports in the US, according to the flight tracking website. FlightAware. 137 other incoming flights were canceled. And the DIA led the country in flight delays, with more than 406 flights, or 45%, departing late.
As of 2pm on Friday, 15% of the day’s outbound flights had been canceled, according to FlightAware. This is a typical level in recent days in the DIA, where passengers have faced a 1 in 6 or 1 in 7 risk of having their flight canceled. Southwest, the second largest carrier, has been responsible for more.
But delays were reduced on Friday, with 14% of flights experiencing delayed departures.
As passengers on the waiting planes tagged United in their tweets Thursday night, the airline said its crews were working to open the gates. But it seemed to have a domino effect, with flight crews and connecting passengers unable to board other flights.
“The pilot says the connections are also experiencing delays,” Gelardi wrote on Twitter at one point during her colleagues’ long wait for a gate. “He also said he had never seen anything like it.”
Flying to #San Diego from @DENAaeroporti. The flight was scheduled to depart at 19:25. No crew. Then the crew time ends. Said at 21:00 The flight now departs at 845: 00 TOMORROW. Bags of people trapped overnight in flight. And this is the line for a hotel coupon.@bashkuar this is customer service? pic.twitter.com/cqMNLimpFi
– Dr. Comilla (@comilla_s) January 7, 2022
In a statement Friday, United said: “The nationwide increase in omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation, including vendors and employees at Denver International Airport. “We are sorry for the inconvenience and we are working hard to re-book as many people as possible and get them on their way.”
The Southwest has experienced its own difficulties in recent days.
The airline said in a statement to The Denver Post that staff challenges and recent winter storms in some parts of the country had disrupted flights, including to Denver – where it suspended incoming flights for part of the day on Thursday.
“The extreme cold requires additional safety protocols for our overseas employees, slowing down and causing delays,” Southwest said in a statement. “On Thursday afternoon we temporarily stopped further arrivals at DEN (from 1: 15-15: 15 Denver local time) to allow our employees extra time to safely perform their duties in extreme continuous conditions. . “There is no higher priority than operating safely and making sure everyone who works on our flights stays safe.”
Southwest said it is offering huge payroll incentives for employees to cover more shifts by Jan. 25.
DIA Airlines is responsible for their operations as well as ground services for their flights, including refueling and disinfection.
The typical level of delays resulting from this week’s winter weather, which hit Wednesday night on Thursday, “absolutely deteriorated due to staff (airline),” Renteria said, adding: “Airports really “They are the facility in which they are stationed. It is difficult because we want to support the passengers and we know that the airlines are doing the best they can with the situation.”
Having said that, she asked the passengers to check their flight status before leaving for DIA. Already, the airlines had previously canceled 99 flights out of Denver on Saturday, or 13% of the schedule. They had also canceled 50 flights on Sunday.
