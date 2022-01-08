Over 300 million global coronavirus cases

image A coronavirus testing center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday. Credit … Agustin Marcarian / Reuters

It took the world more than a year to record the first 100 million cases of the coronavirus and half that time to count the next 100 million.

The third 100 million came even faster, in just five months, as large segments of countries, rich and poor, remain unvaccinated and a rapidly spreading new variant has been able to infect those who are.

Case numbers, though imperfect, have been a key barometer throughout the pandemic, a benchmark not only for governments implementing mitigation measures, but also for people trying to spot the threat in their communities. However, surpassing the 300 million known cases, a milestone that was reached Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University comes as a growing number of experts argue it is time to stop focusing on case numbers .

So far, the new Omicron variant appears to produce more serious illnesses in fewer people than previous versions of the virus, and research shows that Covid vaccines still offer protection against worse outcomes. And although cases are growing faster than ever, the United States, Australia, France and many other countries are seeing record increases in hospitalizations and deaths from Covid are growing more slowly.

But experts worry that the large number of potential cases could still aggravate health care systems already strained by previous waves of infection.

Source: Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, US state and local health agencies. Daily cases are the number of new cases reported daily. The average of seven days is the average of one day and the data of the previous six days.

This week, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the U.S. governments’ chief infectious disease expert, suggested it was time to stop focusing on counting cases.

As you go further and the infections become less severe, it is much more important to focus on hospitalization, said Dr. Fauci for ABC News on Sunday.

About 60 percent of the world has received at least a single dose of a Covid vaccine, but nearly three-quarters of all vaccines are administered in the world’s richest countries, leaving people in parts of Africa and Asia vulnerable. .

In the United States, cases average 610,000 every day, an increase of 227 percent from two weeks ago. Hospital admissions are growing at a slower pace, at 60 percent in the last two weeks, while deaths have risen by 2 percent. In France, average daily cases have quadrupled to a record, while hospitalizations have increased by about 70 percent and deaths have doubled, according to the Our World in Data at Oxford University project.

The trend suggests that the gloomy cadence seen over the last two years a wave of infections, followed by a similar increase in hospitalizations, then deaths may have changed, in large part due to the protection provided by vaccines . However, due to the way deaths delay cases, it will take weeks before the full effect of the current increase in cases is reflected in the death count.

And because of the growing availability of home tests in the United States and Europe, the official case numbers that scientists have long argued are small, may differ more than ever from the current total. Not all home tests are reported to the authorities and many people may never be tested. Even before Omicron appeared, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only appreciated this one in four infections was reported in the US.

Case numbers definitely mean less than ever before in the pandemic, said Robert West, a professor of health psychology at University College London. If we had this number of infections then, married people would have an astronomical number of deaths.

However, the known number of deaths remains devastating: more than 830,000 in the United States, 620,000 in Brazil, nearly half a million in India. In many developing countries with large gaps in health records, the true number may never be known.

And the impact of Omicrons may be more severe among populations with less vaccine protection. Some of the fastest increases in cases are occurring in African countries, which have the lowest vaccination rate. Less than a handful of countries on the mainland are on track to meet a World Health Organization target of administering two doses to 70 percent of their population, even though rich countries have provided one-third.

Booster after booster in a small number of countries will not end a pandemic while billions remain completely unprotected, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

What is clear, many experts say, is that the virus is likely to become endemic, something the world will have to live with for years to come, like the flu, and that by the time the world registers 400 million cases, such as it’s for sure. will, this statistic means even less than now.

I think when we had the first wave, a lot of people felt non-experts, but the public and a lot of politicians thought that if we could withstand the storm, we could come out on the other side in the summer of 2020 and everything would be rosy. , said Professor West. We know now that this will never be true.

