Credibility International Promotes Managing Directors tidings





WASHINGTON – (TELI BUSINESS) – 7 January 2022– Credibility International, LLC announced that from January 1, 2022, six professionals Mark Funk, Kenneth Kratovil, Andrew Preston, Laura Connor Smith, Rebecca Vlez and Ryan Wolfe were promoted to Managing Director. We are extremely pleased with this group of Credibility professionals who are recognized in the market for their outstanding customer service and expertise, said Tim Hart, Founder and CEO of Credibility. In recent years, each of our new Managing Directors has proven to be an expert, has appeared before regulators and / or has been recognized for their expertise in the matter. We expect these key Credibility professionals to continue to grow their market profiles and continue to gain the trust of our clients by successfully leading our teams as experts. Mark Funk is a test expert with over thirty-five years of experience in finance, operational improvements and engineering. Mark has testified in international arbitration and has further experience in dispute mainly in investor-state arbitration focusing on natural resources and infrastructure disputes. Mark has an MBA in International Finance and Business along with a degree in Engineering.

Kenneth Kratovil is an expert witness with over twenty years of experience in finance and appraisal and fifteen years of experience in determining damages. Ken has testified in domestic and international affairs and has in-depth experience in international arbitration, including an extensive portfolio of experience in investor-state cases. Ken has an MBA in finance and is an accredited senior assessor and a certified fraud examiner.

Andrew Preston is a forensic expert and forensic accountant with over fifteen years of experience. Andrew has testified as an expert in international arbitration matters and has presented himself to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission. It regularly calculates losses and lost profits, assists clients in responding to SEC investigations, and conducts independent forensic accounting investigations. Andrew is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Fraud Examiner.

Laura Connor Smith is a witness expert with over twenty years of experience in accounting, finance and valuation. Laura has testified in domestic and international cases and has in-depth expertise in cases of breach of contract, financial service disputes and investor-state arbitration. Laura has an MBA in Finance and is a Certified Valuation Analyst and a Certified Fraud Examiner.

Rebecca Vlez is a witness expert with twenty years of experience in providing accounting and financial consulting services to multinational clients involved in litigation and arbitration. It has focused primarily on international arbitration over the past twelve years. Rebecca is a native Spanish speaker who has testified in both English and Spanish in investor state arbitrations and breach of contract, mostly to Latin American clients. Rebecca has an MBA in Finance and Strategic Accounting.

Ryan Wolfe is a forensic accountant with sixteen years of experience as a technical expert in enforcing U.S. GAAP requirements, PCAOB standards, and SEC reporting, leading teams that assist clients in complex forensic investigation and regulatory matters. Ryan served on the SEC Office of the Chief Accountant from 2011 to 2020, advising the SEC on financial reporting implementation issues, including steering consulting on technical accounting, auditing, internal accounting controls, and internal controls. on Financial Reporting Issues (ICFR). Ryan is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Financial Analyst. About Credibility International Credibility International specializes in business dispute and regulatory and forensic investigation services. We provide expert evidence in international arbitration, internal disputes, expropriation, breach of contract, breach of trust, intellectual property, tax disputes and fraud cases. Furthermore, we design investigative procedures for accounting irregularities, asset defaults, money laundering and regulatory issues. We apply functional expertise in accounting and finance in a range of industries. Credibility was founded in October 2010 and is based in Washington, DC. For more information visit http://www.credibilityinternational.com/. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005017/en/ Tim Hart, thart @ credibilityinternational.com, 202-729-6317 KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLUMBIA COUNTY INDUSTRY KEYWORDS: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL CONSULTANCE FINANCE BANKING ACCOUNTING SOURCE: Credibility International, LLC Copyright Business Wire 2022. PUB: 01/07/2022 10:00 AM / DISC: 01/07/2022 10:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005017/en

