Hong Kong quarantines dozens of officials after the birthday party





At least 20 Hong Kong lawmakers, the city police chief and several other senior officials are being quarantined after attending a birthday party on Monday, in an embarrassing political and health headache for the city government already deeply unpopular. In total, about 170 people all the guests at the party, as well as their close contacts will be sent to a centralized quarantine facility, city officials announced on Friday, after two people who participated tested positive for coronavirus. Already, about 60 people have been sent to Pennys Bay, a facility of dormitories similar to container transport on a remote island. The revelation came as Hong Kong, which had spent months without any local broadcast, preparing for a new explosion linked to the Omicron variant. And that followed strong calls from the government which has imposed some of the toughest quarantine and social distancing measures in the world on residents to avoid public gatherings. The feast, at a Spanish tapas restaurant, was for Witman Hung, a local delegate to the Chinese national legislature. Attendees included Caspar Tsui, the city’s secretary of the interior; Raymond Siu, police commissioner; Au Ka-wang, director of immigration; and 20 lawmakers, who were sworn in this week for a new term.

At least one of those lawmakers, Junius Ho, also traveled to Shenzhen two days after the holiday to meet with a senior Chinese government official. At a news conference Thursday after news of the party surfaced, Carrie Lam, the city leader, said she was very disappointed with government officials. Some of them have even apologized. I have reflected on this incident and will be more vigilant in the future, said in a statement on Friday Mr. Au, director of immigration. Coronavirus Pandemic: Top Things to Know Mr. Au had already been fined last year for violating the rules of social distancing at a hot dinner in March. In other news from around the world: A leading immunologist IN Ital has been put under police protection after receiving a bullet and death threats against her and her family after she advocated for vaccinating children against Covid on national television and in the press. These people are No-Vaxxers who can only hate, reject logic and laws and create tension and violence, wrote on Facebook Antonella Viola, director of a pediatric research institute in the northern city of Padua. Last month, Italian authorities began vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 and have so far administered a vaccine to 12.5 percent of them. Unvaccinated Italians, a small but vocal minority, have been progressively isolated from national restrictions.

North Korea said Friday it would not participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic and movements by hostile forces. Failure to do so will deprive South Korea of ​​the rare opportunity it had envisioned to establish formal contacts with the North.

Chancellors Olaf Scholz i Germany and state governors agreed Friday that those who are fully vaccinated, or cured, should only be able to enter restaurants and bars if they can submit a new negative test for the virus. No test will be required for almost half of the adult population with booster doses. Those who have not been vaccinated or cured have not been allowed in restaurants or bars since late November.

Israel is reopening the skies this weekend after blocking the entry of most foreign travelers in late November in a bid to delay the entry and spread of Omicron. Fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed to enter the country from Sunday. Israelis can also travel anywhere abroad after the government removed its red list of countries with high rates of infection, including the United States and Britain. The extension of the restrictions made little sense, officials said, given the rising rate of infection within Israel, where the number of daily verified cases is at a high pandemic level.

Greece ordered private sector doctors on Friday to help public hospitals in four regions in northern Greece, which are struggling due to staff shortages and an increase in Covid patients. The order says the services of specialists in pathology, pulmonology and anesthesiology will be required for 15 days, starting Wednesday, but it is not specified how many doctors will receive orders.

New South Wales, the most populous state in Australia, reported a record 38,625 new cases Friday, and stopped dancing and singing in bars and nightclubs and postponed election operations until mid-February.



