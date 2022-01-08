Alleged violations by Sunwing passengers at party will be handled by Quebec prosecutors, federalists say





MONTREAL – Canada’s Health Minister announced Friday that he has notified Quebec’s top prosecutor of alleged violations in relation to passengers who were brought irresponsibly, unforgivably and unacceptably on a noisy Sunwing flight to Cancun last week. passed. Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said during a press conference on the country’s response to COVID-19 that 27 of the 130 passengers on the December 30 flight have already returned home from Mexico since Wednesday on four different flights. “Reports of violations were referred to the Government of Quebec, under the direction of the Director of Criminal and Criminal Prosecutions, because it is the provinces that are responsible for prosecuting these violations,” Duclos said. The Quebec prosecutor’s office, the DPCP, reportedly had not yet received the file Friday night. “The DPCP would like to point out that it has not yet received any dossiers, in both criminal and criminal cases,” wrote Audrey Roy-Cloutier. “In case such cases will be submitted to the GDPR by the investigative bodies, they will be analyzed … to determine whether criminal prosecution should be initiated.” The announcements about some of those 27 passengers are in addition to the ongoing investigation by Transport Canada as the federal government investigates apparent violations of airline regulations seen in video footage of the plane holiday, Duclos added. Some of the passengers, who included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars, posted numerous videos of themselves on social media celebrating in the airline without face masks, drinking openly and drinking steam on board. At least two of the passengers lost their jobs. Meanwhile, Quebec provincial police are monitoring passengers who returned home to make sure they comply with their quarantine measures. “The Sureté du Québec have proactively contacted the Canadian Public Health Agency as part of our mandate to coordinate compliance with applicable rules as well as to respect the integrity of quarantine enforcement in Quebec,” Audrey said. -Anne Bilodeau, a spokeswoman for SQ. Although the rules under the Quarantine Act are federal jurisdiction, it is the responsibility of the provincial police to follow up with the municipal police services to ensure that flight attendants are following the rules. The passengers were greeted by SQ officers who questioned them as they arrived at the airport to verify their vaccine passports and their PCR tests needed to return to Canada under COVID-19 travel rules, according to Duclos. The officer also verified that they have a proper quarantine plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/alleged-infractions-from-partying-sunwing-passengers-to-be-handled-by-quebec-prosecutors-feds-say-1.5731691 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos