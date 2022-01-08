Manitoba extends public health orders for another 3 weeks

Manitoba public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, says Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

The rules, which were originally announced last month and were set to expire on Tuesday, will now last at least until Feb. 1, Gordon said in a press release Friday.

Current provincial rules restrict rallies, with higher caps for groups where everyone is vaccinated. They also halved capacity limits in most other countries, from restaurants and casinos to gyms and theaters.

The extension will give the province time to gather data and monitor the impacts of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the statement said.

The highly contagious type has helped increase cases in the province, which continues to report record daily case counts that are likely to be just a fraction of the true number of infections.

This underestimation is happening because the increase in cases has defeated Manitoba’s testing capacity.

As of Friday, the province was still working on a pile of about 6,000 samples. Earlier this week, she also announced PCR tests will only be offered to certain groups in an attempt to maintain his ability to perform tests.

“Continued restrictions are a challenge for many Manitobans, but remain necessary to help slow the spread of the virus and protect our healthcare system,” Gordon said in the announcement.

“While these orders remain in place, we continue to take steps to improve supply and access to testing and other important initiatives that support our response to the pandemic and protect our health system.

“Nothing is off the table and we will act swiftly in the coming weeks if further action is required to protect the Manitobans.”

Hospital enrollments among COVID-19 patients have risen recently, from 192 to 297 in the past week alone. But the number of those patients landing in intensive care units has remained relatively stable, the statement said. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has gone from 30 to 34 in the past week.

The province said it will continue to monitor Omicron cases, their impact on the healthcare system and outcomes in both Manitoba and other jurisdictions.

Manitoba remains at the limited or orange level of its pandemic response system, the statement said.

A complete list ofwhich rules are in force until Februaryis available on the provincial website.

Supports business

Shaun Jeffrey, CEO of the Association of Restaurants and Food Services in Manitoba, said he hopes the expanded rules will also mean extending a provincial support program to businesses affected by the restrictions.

“Now we are closed for another three weeks and we are asking them to help us support our industry as we continue to try to stem the tide of this Omicron wave. [cases]”, Said Jeffrey.

“We will need support now more than ever.”

Last month, Manitoba announced $ 22 million in grants to businesses required to reduce their capacity limits under the province’s latest pandemic rules, including restaurants, gyms and theaters.

At the time, Minister of Economic Development and Labor Jon Reyes said applications would be accepted until the end of January, but that deadline could be extended if public health orders are postponed.

The province did not announce any extension of the program when asked on Friday, but said it “remains committed to working with businesses across the province as they face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Jeffrey said the challenges facing restaurants have been intensified by pandemic rules forcing them to halve capacity and end beverage sales at 22:00.

Meanwhile, the growing number of cases in Manitoba and the tense testing capacity have exacerbated staffing issues.

Shaun Jeffrey is the CEO of the Manitoba Restaurant and Food Services Association. (Jeff Stapleton / CBC)

“All of these things affect the way businesses survive. Because they can not survive if they do not have people going to them, and they do not survive if they do not have people to work for them,” he said. , adding that smaller businesses have been hit particularly hard recently.

“Those restaurants have to make real difficult decisions [about whether]it is even possible to operate or not ”.

Some have chosen to close for the month, he said, “only until we get back to a point where we can operate in a way that will be somewhat beneficial to the industry.”