Files for Sunwing party’s flight passengers sent to Quebec prosecutor, federal health minister says

About a quarter of passengers caught celebrating on a Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun late last month have found their way back to Canada, according to Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

Duclos said 27 of the 130 passengers in December. The 30 flights, which had been stranded in Cancun after Sunwing canceled their return flight and several other airlines said they would stop them, were able to return to Canada with four different flights on Wednesday.

Images and videos from the flight showed passengers ignoring public health measures, jumping and dancing in the hallway, evaporating and passing openly around a bottle of strong drink on the plane. In one video, a person was seen surfing the crowd while the plane was in the air.

FRIEND | Raw video of the plane crash that rocked the country:

Collaborating federal, provincial officials: Duclos

At a news conference Friday, Duclos said passengers were stopped by border guards upon arrival and asked to undergo testing for COVID-19.

Authorities also verified their vaccination information, the validity of their PCR tests prior to arrival, and asked about their quarantine plans, he said.

The health minister also said Quebec provincial police had contacted the Canada Public Health Agency for passenger contact information.

He said the federal government had sent files regarding the passengers to the Quebec public prosecutor’s office Director of Criminal and Criminal Prosecutions of Kubec (DPCP).

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

Investigations can result in fines, jail time

The federal government issued a statement Tuesday saying the Department of Transportation, Public Safety and Health departments have launched all investigations into the incident.

There could be fines of up to $ 5,000 from Transport Canada for any violations on board, according to the statement.

Additional fines and even jail time may result if passengers are found to be endangering others, or if they provide falsified information upon their return to Canada.

At least one of the passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after flying to Mexico.

Rebecca St-Pierre, 19, confirmed to The Canadian Press that she tested positive on Wednesday and is currently being isolated in Tulum, south of Cancun.