Bearskin Lake chief says community near ‘breaking point’ needs urgent federal help

OTAWA – The Bearskin Lake chief says the remote northern community of Ontario is “almost at a breaking point” as half of its population tested positive for COVID-19 after he renewed his call for immediate federal assistance.

Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin joined other indigenous leaders at a news conference Friday to urge ministers to send emergency aid including staff to distribute essential supplies such as food, water and wood for stoves to keep residents warm. at frozen temperatures.

“We need help now and boots on the ground,” he said.

The First Nation is in a state of emergency as COVID-19 has infected 201 of its 400 inhabitants, including the elderly and a nine-month-old baby. The spread has isolated a large part of the community.

There are now only about 30 front-line workers in the community able to provide essential supplies for people forced to be isolated because they or family members have tested positive, Kamenawatamin said.

About 80 percent of the population is vaccinated, but there are no testing kits, places to be isolated and other essential resources, the chief said.

A spokeswoman for Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said a request for military assistance was received through the province of Ontario on Thursday night, which the federal government was now urgently considering.

“The federal government is working as quickly as possible to act on a request for military assistance,” said Andrew MacKendrick.

He said in the past, the Canadian Rangers, a military reserve with a presence in remote and northern areas, has helped many First Nations communities and could be “one of the resources that may be available here.”

Charles Fox, the former chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation and a resident of Lake Bearskin, warned that COVID-19 is now spreading to other neighboring First Nations communities.

Fox was harshly critical of what he called a “negligent attitude” by federal ministers.

“Because we are a distant First Nations, people do not give a damn,” he said. “Truth and reconciliation – where is it?”

Fox said if the scale of the blast had been in Toronto, there would have been a national protest.

He indicated that $ 1.1 million in funding had been made available by the federal government, but that this would only cover the cost of charter flights to the remote flight community.

Frank McKay, chairman of the Windigo First Nations Council, a coalition of chiefs representing several communities including Bearskin Lake, said the community doctor had predicted that COVID-19 cases would continue to rise.

He said the war-torn community now needed urgent mental health support to help them cope with the unprecedented crisis.

McKay criticized the government for too long to respond, adding that, as Canadian citizens, people from indigenous communities deserved “the same rights as all Canadians.”

“We, as the first distant Nations, are beggars on our land,” he said.

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who called the press conference, said “it should not be so difficult for the federal government to send aid”.

“People in Bearskin Lake are completely overwhelmed in trying to get essential items like wood for home heating and food items for people who are isolated,” Angus said.

“They desperately need help so they can get through these days and weeks. “The Liberal government must stop procrastinating and urgently help this community.”

















Nishnawbe Aski Nation’s Chief Derek Fox Chief said Bearskin Lake had received offers of assistance, including from groups and other indigenous doctors. But federal help was needed and they need to “cut red tape” and respond, he said.

Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare praised Kamenawatami for his leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak and urged the government to immediately deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to help the struggling community.

He said the Armed Forces must remain “ready” to help other First Nations communities in the coming weeks and months.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said at a news conference in Ottawa earlier Friday that the government will do everything it can to support indigenous communities, such as Bearskin Lake, facing the COVID-19 crisis.

















LeBlanc said other ministers are in frequent contact with their provincial counterparts to coordinate assistance.

Nicolas Moquin, a spokesman for Canada Indigenous Services, said he was working closely with the leadership of Bearskin Lake First Nation and other local bodies to support the community.

The department said it had deployed a rapid response team to assist, including three registered nurses and a paramedic. Three nurses from other First Nations were also there, as well as three people to help community members cut wood for fuel, he added.

Indigenous Services Canada said in December the government approved funding for insulation supplies and $ 1.12 million in additional funding for community needs.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Hajdu is in daily contact with leaders of indigenous communities to make sure they have enough quick tests, tracking support and vaccines.

