Personal care homes in Winnipeg hit by COVID-19 blasts as case numbers continue to rise

COVID-19 is hitting personal care homes at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, with 19 outbreaks reported as of Thursday.

That’s more than eight outbreaks reported in personal care homes on Dec. 31, according to a spokesman for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

“It has hit the staff hard,” said Laurie Cerqueti, CEO of the Saul Center, and Claribel Simkin.

Laurie Cerqueti, CEO of the Saul Center and Claribel Simkin, says 29 staff and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. (Photo by BARRY MALLIN)

Croqueti says the personal care home, which is currently in the midst of an outbreak, has had more positive staff tests for COVID-19 in a week than during a seven-week outbreak in 2020.

She says that while almost all in-house staff are double-vaccinated, 29 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks or so. Currently one resident is with COVID-19.

She says the rapid increase in cases among employees has left them with short staff, without additional support from Manitoba Shared Health.

“It’s a kind of all-encompassing situation where everyone has to participate and help,” she said.

Cerquetis says he does not think anyone is doing anything wrong, but believes the number of staff cases shows how contagious the Omicron variant is.

“Indeed, there has been a variety of staff,” said Cerqueti, who estimates there are about 250 staff in total in the house. “There has been no department more affected than the other.”

Volunteers lend a hand

Staff, volunteers and designated caregivers are doing their best to address the situation, she says, but must prioritize what is being done due to recent staff shortages. That means the bed can only be changed if it is dirty, the beds can not be adjusted and residents can take a sponge bath instead of a bath, she says.

Cerqueti says some staff members are able to return to work this week, which means the house is in a better position now than it was last weekend: “At the moment we are stable, but, as I say I, that may change tomorrow. “

A spokesman from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in a statement that staff shortages due to illness and isolation requirements are affecting most of Winnipeg’s healthcare facilities.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and continue to meet regularly with PCH operators and assess and address all requests for assistance as best we can given the shortcomings throughout the system,” the authority said in a statement Friday.

Cerqueti says that when her team sought help through the Shared Health Provincial Recruitment and Redistribution Team (PRRT) around Dec. 31, they were given the name of a person who was not available to start work until a week later.

“We have reached and, unfortunately, there is not much availability for staff delivery because the pandemic has hit very hard now across the healthcare sector,” Cerqueti said.

A Manitoba Shared Health spokesman said in a statement that the PRRT “examines requests for staff support from across the province and maintains a list of available healthcare workers who are available to work casually in a range of roles.”

Actionmargueriterreports the explosion

The statement says 39 staff have been housed in personal care homes since early December.

“Emergency planning continues to identify, assess and address system needs, including services and locations that may need additional support. Decisions are being made based on clinical criteria by experts working across the health system,” the spokesman said.

On Monday, CBC News reported that Actionmarguerite, which runs three Winnipeg care homes, has had at least 18 staff and 18 residents tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

In a post on the care home website, the organization’s CEO issued a warning last Sunday, saying “As we begin a third year of this pandemic, we can say that this has been the most challenging time yet.” .

A WRHA spokesman told CBC News earlier this week that staff had been relocated to help the blasts at Actionmarguerite sites.

The CEO and care director at the Winnipeg Conventional House says a COVID-19 blast was declared there on Thursday.

Sharon Wilms says they first suspected there was a COVID-19 case a few days ago and, as of Thursday, three residents and five staff members had tested positive.

While she is predicting they will have more staff cases, she says for now they are managing.

“Unfortunately, I had two nurses out and, you know, they are a vital part of our care for residents,” Wilms said. “Yes, it has affected, but as I say I have great staff here and they have taken overtime, taken extra tours.”

Manitoba is making rapid self-administered home tests available at provincial testing sites, the province says. (David Horemans / CBC)

Cerquetis says she would like to see faster tests in the care home so staff can use them before they get to work: “I think we’re all afraid to be the one who can bring COVID here and spread it to an associate or resident. “

A provincial spokesman said on Friday that “personal care home staff are given access to prompt antigen tests when they are symptomatic to allow safe return to work and to asymptomatic staff when this staff is in close family contact with a COVID positive. case. “