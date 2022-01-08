Carson Jerema: There is no compelling case for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

If this unfortunate trend is to go to Canada, will it happen when the pandemic has already passed over us?

Content of the article There is no way to really make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory, unless those who refuse the blow are thrown in jail or physically restrained and forcibly injected. Minor forms of coercion, such as regular fines for the unvaccinated, or existing government mandates requiring vaccination to enter, say, a restaurant, are also flagrant interference with the fundamental rights of Canadians.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The extent to which such an intrusive policy as mandatory vaccines could be justified would only be a temporary measure in the midst of a crisis. Even then she still mocks the idea that people should have control over their health. So it is not at all clear why Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos speculated on Friday that mandatory vaccination apparently something beyond the current rules will come in the future. I see it coming in person. Not now. I do not think we are still there, he said, acknowledging that this would be a provincial responsibility. But if not now, then when? Because even if there was a window to justify compulsory vaccination, the use of the Canadian Liberal Party’s poor standard does not know what is best for them, so the government is here to help, it is closing, if it is not already closed.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Starting next month, Austria will start issuing quarterly fines for the unvaccinated from $ 600 ($ 860) and $ 3,600 ($ 5,170). Similarly, Greece will fine those over 60 who are unvaccinated at 100 ($ 144) a month, while vaccines are mandatory in Italy for anyone over 50. but to entertain their usefulness for a moment, they are at least in place as the Omicron wave rages. ‘I see it coming’: Mandatory vaccinations on the horizon, says federal health minister Colby Cosh: The bureaucratic nightmare that left Novak Djokovic locked up in Australia If this unfortunate trend is to go to Canada, will it happen when the pandemic has already passed over us? Duclos said mandatory vaccination may be needed to get rid of COVID-19, apparently forgetting the fact that no matter how much politicians want, we will not get rid of the virus any time soon. Such reasoning, however, can be used to make mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 a permanent feature of Canadian life.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The main argument offered in support of mandatory vaccines is to persuade enough people to get their vaccines, so that the spread of the virus is slowed down and eventually left with nowhere to go, thus achieving herd immunity. But given that the effectiveness of the vaccine against infection diminishes over time and may collapse against new variants, what exactly are we punishing people for? Even if vaccines adapted for the new variants are developed regularly, will science continue with the virus? What about people who spend what is likely to be an annual booster a year, but who have taken all the pictures before? When the virus spreads among vaccinated people as easily as the Omicron variant, herd immunity will continue to be inaccessible.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article A more pressing problem is that the unvaccinated are disproportionately covering hospitals, and especially the ICU. The chance of hospitalization for COVID drops by more than 80 percent for those with at least two shots, and the chances of landing in intensive care drop by about 95 percent, according to Ontario data. This should certainly raise the question of why hospitals are being overtaken two years after the pandemic. Canada’s hospital capacity is low at best times, but the fact that federal and provincial governments have not been able to boost health care remains one of the major failures of this nightmare. Locks are being used to protect a system that was barely functioning before this mess. Had private insurance played a greater role in Canadian healthcare, the unvaccinated could have faced rising premiums, which would have served as a market incentive to be vaccinated or, at the very least, to cope treatment costs for a severe COVID case. -19. Sadly, that revolution will have to wait another day.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Most unforgivable is the fact that doctors have been complaining for months for lack of pharmaceutical drugs that may help treat patients with COVID. Specifically, monoclonal antibodies, a treatment that has been shown to reduce by up to 85 percent the chance of a mild or moderate case of COVID requiring hospitalization, is little available in Canada. Last weekend, the president of the University of Toronto Health Network explained for CTV why Health Canada should quickly adopt the antiviral drug Pfizers, Pavloid, to reduce strain on the health system. Testing Pfizers with 2,250 people shows that the drug is 89 percent effective in keeping infected people out of the hospital. Mandatory vaccine policies are an open tool aimed at covering government incompetence. The denial of fundamental civil rights has been used repeatedly to correct political failures, and even if such interventions at one point were justified, our leaders love their authority very much. National Post Office

[email protected]

Twitter.com/carsonjerema The big issues have not been resolved. Sign up for the NP, NP Platformed comment newsletter.

Share this article on your social network

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.