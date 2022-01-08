673 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Waterloo region on Friday as the number of active cases approaches 5,000





Waterloo Public Health reported another 673 positive coronavirus tests on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 30,023. The average seven-day number of new daily cases now stands at 578.1. Read more: Many open meetings on COVID-19 vaccination in the Waterloo region for those ages 5 to 11 A total of 13,598 COVID-19 tests were also conducted in the area over the past week, as the region continues to feel the effects of the Omicron variant. For the second day in a row, there were no COVID-19-related deaths in the area, leaving the death toll at 317, including four casualties this month. Another 232 people were also cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of solved cases in the area to 24,789. The story goes down the ad This leaves the area with 4,720 active cases of COVID-19, a new high water mark for the region. Among these cases are 69 people who are in hospitals in the area as a result of the virus, including nine patients who need intensive care. Waterloo Public Health announced 10 new outbreaks of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the area to 39. This includes five new ones in long-term care homes, four in congregation facilities and one at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Trends Candice Murley, the famous TikToker of Newfoundland, dies at the age of 36

Ontario reports a record 2,472 people with COVID in hospital, 11,899 new cases Waterloo Public Health reports that there were now 1,126,987 COVID-19 vaccines in the area, 8,854 more than was announced Thursday. As has happened recently, a large proportion of them were people receiving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as 186,823 have done so now, which is 8,001 more than 24 hours ago. Read more: Ontario reports a record 2,472 people with COVID in hospital, 11,899 new cases Elsewhere, Ontario reported the largest number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 since the pandemic began at 2,472 as the province continues to deal with the Omicron wave. The province also reported 11,899 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total number of provincial cases is now 853,270. The story goes down the ad Over the past three days, there have been 13,339 new infections on Thursday, 11,582 reported on Wednesday and 11,352 new cases on Tuesday. However, due to recent changes in test suitability, the province warns that the counts are an understatement of the true spread of the virus in the community. For regional division, 2,405 cases were registered in Toronto, 1,745 in the Peel Region, 965 in the York Region, 742 in Halton, 656 in Ottawa, and 508 in Simcoe-Muskoka. All other local public health units reported less than 500 new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province has risen to 10,315 as 43 more virus-related deaths were added. Officials noted that 42 of the deaths occurred within the 10-day time frame. with dossier by Gabby Rodrigues of Global News View link » <br />

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8496245/kitchener-waterloo-covid-cases-january-7-coronavirus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos