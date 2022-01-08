Vancouver’s sea wall damaged like high tide, winds hitting south coast of BC

Vancouver’s Stanley Park naval wall was damaged and closed to the public after high tides and extreme winds hit the South Coast of BC on Friday.

The sea wall will remain closed between Sunset Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge as staff focus on clearing debris, the Vancouver Park Board said in a statement. She and the park were closed to the public earlier in the day because of the dangers.

West Vancouver District has also closed its promenade and Ambleside Park, which was partially flooded due to extremely wet conditions.

English Bay Beach in Vancouver’s West End was also flooded, with waves over a meter high crashing ashore. At Jericho Beach on Vancouver’s West Side, the scaffolding was partially destroyed Thursday, leaving lumber accidentally piled up in the sand.

The town of Qualicum Beach on the east coast of Vancouver Island, also posted a statement calling its coastline “dangerous,” saying its sea wall has been partially damaged and urging the public to avoid the area.

A huge wave hits the sea wall in English Bay in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Angela Danyluk, a senior sustainability specialist in Vancouver City, said the “king’s tide” occurred around 10 a.m. local time on Friday, along with a storm and strong westerly winds of up to 50 miles. in hour.

Danyluk said the king’s tides, a colloquial term for higher tides, can occur year-round, but most likely occur in December, January and February because the earth, moon and sun are in perfect line to reinforce their gravitational pull.

The waves crash into the Dundarave Wharf in West Vancouver. (CBC)

“They are predictable, we know when they will come. Simply, when they come at this time of year, there is often a storm and rain event, and in our case this week, snow,” she said.

“Jericho Pier looked more like a garbage trap today than a real pier from which you can fish.”

Friday all day, BC Fried Hydro to restore energy to thousands of customers left in the dark thanks to strong winds. More than 20,000 customers woke up on Friday dark morning, mostly in Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.