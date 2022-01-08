International
COVID-19: Alberta ‘Will Not Review’ Mandatory Vaccination: Kenney
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said that Ontario students had to be vaccinated to attend school. The story has been clarified to specify that there are some Ontario University students who need to be immunized to attend classes.
The prospect of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in the Canadian provinces has prompted Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney to defend his government’s decision to remove that power from the Public Health Act.
The Albertas legislature removed the power of compulsory vaccination from the Public Health Act last year and will not review that decision, period, Kenney wrote Friday.
The prime minister’s reaction came after federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tossed out the idea in an update on the federal response to the Omicron-induced COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more:
Provinces may need broader COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the future: Duclos
In both French and English, Duclos expressed his personal opinion that the provinces and territories would have to decide at some point whether to further mandate vaccination, recognizing that it was the jurisdiction of the provinces and territories.
What we see now is that our health care system is fragile, our people are tired and the only way we know how to get through COVID-19 – this variant and any future variant – is through vaccination, he said. on Friday the federal minister of health.
Vaccines are available to adult Canadians from the summer of 2021.
Duclos pointed to his home province of Quebec, where unvaccinated people make up half of hospital admissions.
This is a burden for healthcare workers, a burden for society that is very difficult to bear and, for many people, difficult to understand, he said. That’s why I signal this as a conversation I believe the provinces and territories, in support of the federal government, will want to have over the coming weeks and months.
A health law expert said he would like the federal health minister to clarify what he meant by compulsory vaccination.
Do we mean to ask people to be vaccinated or subject to fines? Or do we simply mean excluding unvaccinated people from things that are increasingly potentially essential to the point where they seem to be mandatory? Lorian Hardcastle, associate professor at the School of Law and the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, said.
The difference may have legal implications.
Read more:
COVID-19 booster vaccine and tracker: How many Canadians have been vaccinated?
“On the one hand, if we are actually forcing people to be vaccinated or facing the threat of a fine, it raises very clear types of statute arguments and the government has to show that those rules are justified,” Hardcastle said.
Trends
The little boy from Texas shoots his mother, little brother in the Walmart parking lot
Candice Murley, the famous TikToker of Newfoundland, dies at the age of 36
“But on the other hand, if we were just going to do things like school or work in certain places conditioned by vaccination, then there’s more of a precedent for that.
Many Canadian employers have already implemented vaccine policies and many provinces – including Alberta – have implemented so-called vaccine passports, which require proof of vaccination to participate in activities such as professional sports games or to eat at restaurants.
The Education Board in Calgary prepares the school to resume in the New Year
Federally regulated industries like air travel also require proof of vaccination.
In Ontario, students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend several universities.
Quebec has recently restricted unvaccinated individuals from entering liquor or cannabis stores, a new restriction for those who refuse to hit.
The idea is that we stimulate vaccinations by limiting activities that can involve the unvaccinated, and that both stimulate vaccination but also prevent those people from being in public places, Hardcastle told Global News.
Read more:
Serious illness does not grow as fast as the large number of Omicron infections: Tam
As of January 1, 2022, Alberta lagged behind most other provinces and territories in percentage of the population with one and two doses of the vaccine, according to data collected by the Canada Public Health Agency.
Provincial data released Thursday shows that 89.5 per cent of Albanians over the age of 12 have one dose, 85.9 per cent of adult Albertans have two doses and 30.7 per cent of adults in the province have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19: WHO urges countries to make 2022 a year of vaccine equality
Hardcastle doubted that this provincial government would reinstate the then-dormant compulsory vaccination clause in the Alberta Public Health Act.
The Prime Minister has said that they will not do it. It also does not fit well with their political ideology, said the U of C. professor.
However, I think the province may consider at some point expanding the exemption program or further narrowing down where those who have not been vaccinated can go and what they can do in order to try to limit the spread of Omicron to the point that it invades hospitals.
Hardcastle added that municipalities can further strengthen their policies and bylaws to require vaccination evidence for areas where they have jurisdiction, such as libraries, recreation facilities or some services.
Read more:
Edmonton Social Services warns customers about using COVID-19 vaccine passport
But she does not see the federal government implementing a national vaccine mandate in the near future.
I think they would have a hard time doing that. They may try to use their power of criminal law or their power to deal with national emergencies, but I think that would be politically difficult.
COVID-19: Alberta Health Services prepares more staff to fall ill amid blasts
Hardcastle noted the removal of the mandatory vaccination clause from Albertas legislation as a possible prologue to provincial action.
They could have left (compulsory vaccination) inside, he was already asleep, she said. But, removing that power from the act, the prime minister really used it as a point of political discussion and said: You know, we will never mandate vaccinations in Alberta. This is not something we will do. We believe in individual freedoms and the same thing we heard from him today.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8496569/covid-19-alberta-will-not-revisit-mandatory-vaccination-kenney/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]