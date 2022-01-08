COVID-19: Alberta ‘Will Not Review’ Mandatory Vaccination: Kenney

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said that Ontario students had to be vaccinated to attend school. The story has been clarified to specify that there are some Ontario University students who need to be immunized to attend classes.

The prospect of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in the Canadian provinces has prompted Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney to defend his government’s decision to remove that power from the Public Health Act.

The Albertas legislature removed the power of compulsory vaccination from the Public Health Act last year and will not review that decision, period, Kenney wrote Friday.

The prime minister’s reaction came after federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tossed out the idea in an update on the federal response to the Omicron-induced COVID-19 pandemic.

In both French and English, Duclos expressed his personal opinion that the provinces and territories would have to decide at some point whether to further mandate vaccination, recognizing that it was the jurisdiction of the provinces and territories.

What we see now is that our health care system is fragile, our people are tired and the only way we know how to get through COVID-19 – this variant and any future variant – is through vaccination, he said. on Friday the federal minister of health.

The Alberta legislature removed the power of mandatory vaccination from the Public Health Act last year and will not review that decision, period. While we strongly encourage those who have the right to be vaccinated, it is ultimately a personal choice that individuals must make. https://t.co/16DcwLqknp – Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 7, 2022

Vaccines are available to adult Canadians from the summer of 2021.

Duclos pointed to his home province of Quebec, where unvaccinated people make up half of hospital admissions.

This is a burden for healthcare workers, a burden for society that is very difficult to bear and, for many people, difficult to understand, he said. That’s why I signal this as a conversation I believe the provinces and territories, in support of the federal government, will want to have over the coming weeks and months.

A health law expert said he would like the federal health minister to clarify what he meant by compulsory vaccination.

Do we mean to ask people to be vaccinated or subject to fines? Or do we simply mean excluding unvaccinated people from things that are increasingly potentially essential to the point where they seem to be mandatory? Lorian Hardcastle, associate professor at the School of Law and the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, said.

The difference may have legal implications.

“On the one hand, if we are actually forcing people to be vaccinated or facing the threat of a fine, it raises very clear types of statute arguments and the government has to show that those rules are justified,” Hardcastle said.

“But on the other hand, if we were just going to do things like school or work in certain places conditioned by vaccination, then there’s more of a precedent for that.

Many Canadian employers have already implemented vaccine policies and many provinces – including Alberta – have implemented so-called vaccine passports, which require proof of vaccination to participate in activities such as professional sports games or to eat at restaurants.

















Federally regulated industries like air travel also require proof of vaccination.

In Ontario, students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend several universities.

Quebec has recently restricted unvaccinated individuals from entering liquor or cannabis stores, a new restriction for those who refuse to hit.

The idea is that we stimulate vaccinations by limiting activities that can involve the unvaccinated, and that both stimulate vaccination but also prevent those people from being in public places, Hardcastle told Global News.

As of January 1, 2022, Alberta lagged behind most other provinces and territories in percentage of the population with one and two doses of the vaccine, according to data collected by the Canada Public Health Agency.

Provincial data released Thursday shows that 89.5 per cent of Albanians over the age of 12 have one dose, 85.9 per cent of adult Albertans have two doses and 30.7 per cent of adults in the province have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

















Hardcastle doubted that this provincial government would reinstate the then-dormant compulsory vaccination clause in the Alberta Public Health Act.

The Prime Minister has said that they will not do it. It also does not fit well with their political ideology, said the U of C. professor.

However, I think the province may consider at some point expanding the exemption program or further narrowing down where those who have not been vaccinated can go and what they can do in order to try to limit the spread of Omicron to the point that it invades hospitals.

Hardcastle added that municipalities can further strengthen their policies and bylaws to require vaccination evidence for areas where they have jurisdiction, such as libraries, recreation facilities or some services.

But she does not see the federal government implementing a national vaccine mandate in the near future.

I think they would have a hard time doing that. They may try to use their power of criminal law or their power to deal with national emergencies, but I think that would be politically difficult.

















Hardcastle noted the removal of the mandatory vaccination clause from Albertas legislation as a possible prologue to provincial action.

They could have left (compulsory vaccination) inside, he was already asleep, she said. But, removing that power from the act, the prime minister really used it as a point of political discussion and said: You know, we will never mandate vaccinations in Alberta. This is not something we will do. We believe in individual freedoms and the same thing we heard from him today.