Jarvis: Gloomy, gloomy start to 2022

Photo by Dan Janisse / Ylli Windsor

Content of the article It’s a terrible historical moment: more than 500 people in Windsor and Essex County have died from COVID-19.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported four more local deaths Friday, raising the total number since the March 2020 pandemic hit to 501. The four people whose deaths were reported on Friday were around seventy. But people in their twenties also died, people in their forties and fifties, people who had a lot more lives to live on until COVID-19 robbed them. They were mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives. They worked, started families, contributed to the community. They are likely to leave thousands of loved ones sad. And after almost two years of illness and loss not only loss of life but loss of livelihood, it is now an annus horribilis only seven days into 2022.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article 359 more cases were reported here on Friday. There are 2644 active cases and 29 outbreaks. But all of these figures come with the warning that this update is an understatement of the real number because the increase has outpaced the ability to test people. So public health officials do not even know the real extent of the wave. They are trying to find other ways to measure hospital admissions, deaths, absences. We know that 49 people here are hospitalized, that there are deaths every week, sometimes multiple deaths in one day. Another 11,899 underestimated cases were also reported in Ontario, with a record 2,472 people hospitalized, 338 in intensive care and 43 deaths, although some of them occurred earlier and are only being reported now.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article And now the news that two children under the age of six died in Ontario this week. There have been 4,684 cases in children aged four and up in Ontario in the last 14 days, according to Ontario Public Health data recently updated Wednesday. Forty-three children aged four and over have been hospitalized in the last 14 days. They are too young to be vaccinated. They depend on the people around them to be vaccinated and to follow public health rules to protect them. Four hospitals issued a warning Wednesday of a new troubling, potential trend, six babies under 12 months hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-December. None of the mothers of the babies admitted to the East Ontario Children’s Hospital had been vaccinated. Babies are especially at risk, hospitals said, because their immune systems are immature, making it difficult for them to fight disease. But mothers who are vaccinated pass antibodies to their babies.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article It has been a bleak, bleak week. Bluewater Health in Sarnia wrote a letter to the community on Tuesday. The last 22 months have been different from the others, writes CEO Mike Lapaine and Chief of Staff Dr. Mike Haddad. But now, they write, the situation is more troubling so far. The number of patients with COVID-19 has quadrupled in two weeks. Patients with COVID-19 critical illness with pneumonia make up more than half of people in intensive care, and they are younger, very in severe situations. “We are having end-of-life discussions with the families of patients in all age categories, not just the elderly,” the letter said. Traffic in the hospitals of the two emergency departments has increased by 30 percent and the phones are ringing with people asking, what should I do?

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Meanwhile, five times the usual number of staff are ill, making it difficult to manage clinical loads. Some staff are working double shifts and canceling vacations. The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance transferred several critically ill patients to London this week. As Prime Minister Doug Ford said on Monday, almost everyone in Ontario will know someone who has been exposed to the virus. Two children in Ontario under the age of six die of COVID-19 Ontario reports a record 2,472 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 But this is much more difficult for some people, for those who get sick, who have lost someone, who need to be isolated alone, whose operations have been canceled to maintain hospital capacity. It’s harder for kids who can’t go to school, laid-off employees like those at Caesars Windsor who had been laid off for more than a year, got back to work and were laid off again this week. It is more difficult for essential workers who risk their health more than ever before, much for the minimum wage, and for those health care workers who work double shifts and cancel vacations. So, for God’s love, stay home if you can, wear a mask and keep your distance when you can not, get vaccinated and strengthen yourself. Protect yourself, your family and your community. Maintain our health care. Anything less is unacceptable. [email protected]

Share this article on your social network