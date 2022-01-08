South Asian international students struggling during COVID isolation, harsh winters





South Asian international students arriving in Calgary need more help than ever, according to a group working to support them. Many young students from countries like India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are struggling to find the jobs they need to support themselves while wintering in Canada and studying online in isolation, usually living alone in apartments, basement suites or with host families. This isolation and financial stress can lead to mental health problems and fears that they may not be able to complete their studies, which are essential to realizing dreams of starting new lives and careers in Canada. “Some people have sold their land, withdrawn their savings, borrowed money, so that their children can leave for Canada,” ReymeKaur told One Voice Canada Alberta, a group that helps international students. Kaur says many students are suffering, stuck inside, affected by social isolation and depression, and unable to find work, which can be particularly difficult for newcomers to the city. “They are not even reaching for interviews,” Kaur said. “But they have rent to pay, groceries, transit, clothes.” A student from India’s Punjab region, whom the CBC agreed not to mention, says she has been in Calgary for just a few months and is trying to find the job she needs to get by. “I have never seen such drastic changes in my life. You can not imagine what it was like to be an international student. I’m unemployed and I’ve been depressed,” she said. Reyme Kaur with One Voice Canada Alberta says international students are facing a lot of financial hardship as well as the cultural shock of their first winter in Western Canada. She is helping them connect with winter outfits and food barriers. (Submitted by Reyme Kaur) Students say they may face discrimination in the community and are often treated as second-class citizens by more determined immigrants. Kaur says many jobs that international students could rely on in the past are increasingly difficult to find since COVID. “Full-time jobs have gone part-time, those part-time have gone casual. Entry-level jobs like the food industry and customer service, Canadians with degrees are now vying for those jobs,” Kaur said. “International students are now third or fourth in the category.” Kaur says even this winter in Alberta has been particularly harsh and many students are not well prepared with the right outfits. Her organization is busy helping distribute food and clothing donations, along with a long list of extra support to make life easier. “More and more students are in urgent need of help,” she said. “We help with barriers and care packages, winter clothes like jackets, boots, tukas, socks. And we help them with paperwork, appointments and transportation, even gas money,” Kaur said. Recently, some students forcibly evicted from the flooded Westview Heights apartment building in downtown Calgary, need the help of the organization. Kaur says anyone wishing to help with donations, softly used coats and food packages can contact One Voice Canada Alberta online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-south-asian-international-students-1.6306709

