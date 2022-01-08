International
Royal Caribbean cancels 4 boat trips over Covid-19 – Boston News, Weather, Sports
(CNN) Royal Caribbean International announced on Friday that it has canceled four-boat trips due to ongoing Covid-related circumstances worldwide.
Very carefully, Royal Caribbean International is suspending operations on several vessels, the company said in a statement.
The cruise line said it has moved forward with cancellations despite its health and safety measures, including vaccination and testing requirements for guests and crew.
Royal Caribbean said guests booked on canceled cruises would receive compensation options, including a full refund.
Affected ships
Royal Caribbean said the following four ships were affected:
Vision of the seas:His return to the cruise is postponed until March 7.
Sea serenade:His voyages from January 8 to March 5 have been canceled. Returns after dry dosing on April 26th.
Sea Jewel:His voyages from January 9 to February 12 have been canceled. Returns on February 20th.
Symphony of the Seas:His voyages from January 8 to January 22 have been canceled. Returns on January 29th.
“We regret to cancel the long-awaited holiday for our guests and appreciate their loyalty and understanding,” the statement said. Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit.
says Royal CaribbeanAll guests 12 years of age and older departing for U.S. ports must provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19, with the final dose of their vaccine given at least 14 days prior to navigation. The navigation operator also said that recovery certificates could not be used instead of the full vaccination test.
The rules may vary, however, depending on the port of departure, the company says on its website.Testing requirementsvary by port of departure and age group
A difficult week for sailing
This latest wave of cases with Covid-19, powered by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, has caused shipping companies to clash again.
This just happened this week:
More than 3,000 passengers and crew members were held at the Royal Caribbeans Spectrum of the Seas in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a fear from Covid prompted authorities to order the ship return to port. Passengers and staff wereallowed to land on Wednesday nightafter being tested for Covid-19, a representative of the Royal Caribbean told CNN.
Also Wednesday announced the Norwegian Cruise Linecancellation of voyages on eight ships, citing ongoing travel restrictions. One of its ships returned to port on Wednesday after just a full day at sea, shortening a voyage that was supposed to end on January 14th.
On Monday,45 Covid positive passengers disembarkedMSC Cruises Grandiosa in the Italian port of Genoa. That number was less than 1% of those on board.
What the CDC says about navigation now
American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention December 30increased risk assessment for cruise ship tripsat the highest level and said it should be avoided, regardless of vaccination status.
The agency increased the level of travel risk for Cruid Cruises from Level 3 to Level 4, indicating that the risk for Covid-19 is very high.
The move reflects an increase in cases on cruise ships since the identification of the Omicron variant, the CDC website said.
Cruise Lines International Association, a trading association, expressed disappointment with the increased risk level of CDCs.
The CDC decision to increase the level of cruise travel is particularly confusing given that the cases identified on cruise ships consistently constitute a very small minority of the total onboard population much less than on land and most of these cases are asymptomatic or light in Nature, presenting little or no burden to medical resources on board or on the ground, the CLIA said in a statement.
