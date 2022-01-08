AFCON 2022: Ranking of the 10 best players determined to play in the African Championship

The African Cup of Nations is always a star-studded event, and while this may aggravate high-profile clubs losing some of their best players, fans have the opportunity to watch some of the world’s best in action on the international stage.

A host of the best attacking players will take part in AFCON 2022, but there are also many goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders who are undisputed world-class talents.

While many of the best stars come from the Premier League, there are also players from Serie A, Ligue 1, and even the Eredivisie, as Europe sends some of its protagonists featured in the competition.

The 10 best players in the 2022 African Cup of Nations

10. Achraf Hakimi (right back, Morocco)

Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) Age: 23

23 Hats: 41

41 Goals: 5

Hakim has been one of the best young talents in Africa for years, as evidenced by his 41 international appearances up to the age of 23. Having won a major transfer from Inter to PSG last summer, Hakimi hit the pitch in Paris, where he contributed three goals and three assists from his right-back position. He has played in the Moroccan team for the last two years and has played every minute of the team in the AFCON 2019 qualifying round. Teammate Youssef En-Nesyri will be the beneficiary of Hakimi’s crosses.

9. Kalidou Koulibaly (center-back, Senegal)

Clubs: Naples (Italy)

Naples (Italy) Age: 30

30 Hats: 53

53 Goals: 0

The Napoli star made a fuss two years ago as a potential high-value transfer target and he still remains one of the best defenders in Europe. SofaScore has rated Koulibaly as the best center-back in Serie A this season, while WhoScored puts him second. Koulibaly is struggling with a thigh injury but was included in the Senegal squad, suggesting he may be available soon. It is no coincidence that Napoli lost just one league match until his injury, at which point the club lost three of four during his absence.

8. Wilfred Ndidi (Defender / Midfielder, Nigeria)

Clubs: Leicester City (England)

Leicester City (England) Age: 25

25 Hats: 43 chapters

43 chapters Goals: 0

Leicester City, already affected by injuries, will miss Ndidi in the worst way. He is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League and will be critical of Nigeria’s chances for a successful tournament. Shifting to the center occasionally, Ndidi has averaged nearly four successful hits per game and has taken on N’Golo Kante’s mantle as a midfield force with the Foxes. As Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa receive praise in front of the gate, it will be Ndidi’s appearances that will determine how far Nigeria can go.

7. Sebastien Haller (striker, Ivory Coast)

Clubs: Ajax (Netherlands)

Ajax (Netherlands) Age: 27

27 Hats: 8

8 Goals: 3

While Haller looked mediocre at best during his Premier League period with West Ham, he is a completely different player this season and a true contender for the title of tournament top scorer. Indeed, he can claim to be in better shape than anyone in the competition, scoring 10 incredible goals in his six games in the Champions League group stage this season, plus 12 others in 17 Eredivisie matches. . Look after Haller and you could lose one of the most exciting players in the tournament. He could celebrate, especially when backed by Wilfried Zaha and Nicolas Pepe in attack.

6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Attackers, Gabon)

Clubs: Arsenal (England)

Arsenal (England) Age: 32

32 Hats: 71

71 Goals:29

Frozen by the Arsenal squad and rumored to be leaving, this month Aubameyang will be too hungry to appear at the AFCON event and remind the world and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of his worth. Aubameyang started the league season slowly before his final ousting, and the international scene presents a chance for a comeback at his best. Since November 2020, through AFCON qualification and World Cup qualification, Gabon is 4W-0L-0D when Aubameyang scores a goal and 0W-5L-1D when it does not, so their tournament hopes depend entirely on his success in front of the gate. .

5. Thomas Partey (midfielder, Ghana)

Clubs: Arsenal (England)

Arsenal (England) Age: 28

28 Hats: 34

34 Goals: 12

Thomas Partey has quietly become one of the most valuable players in the Premier League and his loss will be felt at Arsenal. Indeed, the Gunners are rumored to be entering the transfer market just to cover the month he could leave. Second among Arsenal squad in successful kicks and third in successful dribbles, Partey is a true box-by-box talent who can take Ghana deep into the knockout stage.

4. Edouard Mendy (Goalkeeper, Senegal)

Clubs: Chelsea (England)

Chelsea (England) Age: 29

29 Hats: 16

16 Goals: 0

The attacking talents top this list for obvious reasons, but Edouard Mendy has proven himself to be one of the best Premier League players since he arrived at Chelsea in 2020 and his talent needs to be fully displayed in this competition. Mendy helped push Senegal into the 2019 competition final and they will have an eye to overcoming the last hurdle this time. The 29-year-old statistically speaks as one of the best goalkeepers in the EPL this season, ranked in the top five by WhoScored and SofaScore, which means that Senegal is getting one of the best in the world in top form.

3. Sadio Mane (Sulmues, Senegal)

Clubs: Liverpool (England)

Liverpool (England) Age: 29

29 Hats: 80 hats

80 hats Goals: 26

Liverpool are losing a couple of top strikers and Sadio Mane is preparing to lead a Senegalese star-studded squad. Mane has looked tired of ever overuse for Liverpool this season, and it would not be shocking to see the Senegalese resting him occasionally during the group stage, but the tour could also offer an opportunity for the Reds star. to return to its maximum. : Mane has scored seven goals in his last 11 appearances in Senegal entering the race.

2. Riyad Mahrez (striker, Algeria)

Clubs: Manchester City (England)

Manchester City (England) Age: 30

30 Hats: 70

70 Goals: 26

The best player in the reigning African champions, Mahrez has been established as one of the most important players in Man City this season and should bring excellent attacking form to the tournament. Mahrez scored a critical goal at the end of an AFCON 2019 semi-final and should have more important contributions to make this season as Algeria hopes to defend its title.

1. Mohamed Salah (Attacker, Egypt)

Clubs: Liverpool (England)

Liverpool (England) Age: 29

29 Hats: 74

74 Goals: 45

The star of the spectacle, Mohamed Salah is in spectacular form the goal scorer, leading the Premier League with goals. He will hope that this form passes to AFCON, where Salah will be the most prolific goal scorer of any player in the tournament: 45 international goals in 74 appearances.

