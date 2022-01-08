All international passengers to India stay in quarantine at home for 7 days





The new travel instructions will take effect from January 11, 2022.

From January 11, all international passengers flying to India will have to be subject to a mandatory seven-day home quarantine upon arrival, the Union government announced on Friday, January 11, issuing new travel guidelines in order to increase air traffic. COVID-19 cases in India. The new guidelines for international passengers come on the day India reported on a lakh of new cases of COVID-19, including 3,007 new cases of the Omicron variant. All passengers landing at Indian airports must submit a self-declaration shape on the online portal Air Suvidha and now you must upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours before undertaking the trip on the portal Air Suvidha. Travelers should also mention travel details, if any, in the last 14 days. Only those who have uploaded their declaration forms and negative RT-PCR report will be allowed to board the flight to India. Travelers from countries classified as at risk will also undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival. Passengers have been suggested to book the online test on the Air Suvidha Portal, to facilitate timely testing. If they test negative at the airport, they will have to follow home quarantine for seven days and undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. Passengers must then upload the results of the repeated RT-PCR test to the Air Suvidha portal. The following countries are currently classified as ‘at risk’: Countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel, Congo, Ethiopia , Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and Zambia. For those countries not listed as at risk, a subsection (2%) of the total flight passengers coming from such a test will be subject to post-arrival random testing at the airport upon arrival. These passengers will be selected by the respective airlines. Even these passengers will have to be quarantined at home for 7 days and will perform the RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. Children under the age of five are excluded from pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if symptoms are detected on arrival or during quarantine at home, they will undergo testing and be treated according to the prescribed protocol, the government guidelines state. India on 7 January 2022 reported a single daily increase of 1,17,100 new coronavirus infections, while active cases rose to 3,71,363, the highest in about 120 days, according to data updated at 8am.

