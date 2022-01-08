Strong winds bring flooding in Vancouver Metro, park closures and ferry cancellations – BC





Strong winds cut off power to tens of thousands of people on the South Coast of BC on Friday, flooding and damaging coastal areas and causing ferry navigation to be canceled. Environment Canada wind warnings were in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Greater Victoria area, with winds of up to 70 km / h blowing up to 90 km / h. Read more: Frozen rain, winter storm leaves thousands without electricity on the south coast of BC Stanley Park and parts of the sea wall around Sunset Beach in Vancouver were also closed due to dangerous waves and high water from the King’s tide. Images from the area showed significant damage to the seawall of Stanley Park. Part of Stanley Park’s seawall was seen badly damaged on Friday.

Bernie Steininger

A closer look at the damage to Stanley Park Seawall from the Teahouse area. Of course the reasons, I was not getting any closer than that. Exactly at the high tide. #BCStorm #shares your weather pic.twitter.com/5OCF4wy77V – Brad Atchison (@ Brad604) January 7, 2022 The story goes down the ad For everyone’s safety and because of the strong winds, staff are closing Stanley Park. Recall that the Sea also remains closed due to the King’s Tide. @CityofVancouver https://t.co/nqYPlW6p6B – Vancouver Parks and Recreation Board (@ParkBoard) January 7, 2022 The trail along the water, just beyond the Kitsilano Yacht Club, was also destroyed. As sad as @ParkBoard had done a great job in that area just a few weeks ago.#KingTide #storm wind pic.twitter.com/ogfLherF7D – Tricia Barker (@ TriciaBarker49) January 7, 2022 The story goes down the ad In Kitsilano, the Jericho scaffolding – which was already closed due to previous damage – seems to have suffered the most significant impacts from the storm. Trends Remember that mysterious cube of the moon? Scientists now know what it is

The killers of Ahmaud Arber are sentenced to life imprisonment Vancouver Park Commissioner Tricia Barker reported that a coastline near the Kitsilano Yacht Club was also badly damaged. In West Vancouver, Ambleside Park was closed due to a combination of strong winds and coastline flooding from a king wave. A district spokesman said crews had set up tiger dams to protect the Music Box Art Center and Silk Purse in the park and a major litter was expected. Several vehicles were blocked in a flooded parking lot. Ambleside Park is now closed. Seawalk remains closed. For your safety, please avoid these areas and respect the closure signage. Strong winds and high tides are creating unsafe conditions on the coast. #WestVan https://t.co/5t4TrDrVuk – West Vancouver District (@WestVanDistrict) January 7, 2022 The story goes down the ad















Tides and strong winds damage parts of the sea wall around Vancouver Subway





The Vancouver Metro Regional District closed Iona Beach Regional Park in Richmond after storms and major tides caused erosion affecting the road inside and outside the area. North Vancouver closed the entrance to Burrard Dry Dock and St. Louis. Roch due to strong winds and waves, while Lynn Canyon Park was closed due to strong winds, heavy snow and fallen trees. BC Ferries said it had to cancel numerous cruises on major southern roads, including Tsawwassen at Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen at Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay at Departure Pay, Powell River at Little River and Westview at Blubber Bay. You can find one Updated list of ferry delays and cancellations here. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

