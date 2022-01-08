The riots in Kazakhstan: What is the CSTO

The protests are unprecedented in oil-rich Kazakhstan, the richest country in Central Asia and a country that has been ruled by an iron fist for three decades. Another first: the deployment of troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for the first time since its inception.

Protests erupted on January 2 over rising fuel prices, but quickly spread across the country, sparked by lengthy complaints of corruption and inequality. In the country’s former capital, Almaty, demonstrators clashed with police and set fire to government buildings. On Friday, Kazakh President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev said he had authorized the use of deadly force against protesters.

Thousands of troops from a Russian-led security alliance arrived in Kazakhstan on January 6 at the request of the country’s president, who has vowed to restore order amid spiraling unrest that has left dozens of protesters dead. according to local police .

DispA total of 2,500 troops from the alliance have raised fears that Moscow could use the crisis to strengthen its influence over Kazakhstan, which has long established a cautious line between Russia and the West. Means that Kazakhstan has moved away from its multi-vector foreign policy, where it was balancing China, Russia, the US and the EU, said Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, Central and South Asia expert at the University of Pittsburgh.

The decision of the Kazakh presidents to call the CSTO surprised many Kazakhs and international observers. While the alliance has existed for nearly 30 years, it has maintained a low profile across the region. Here are three great things you need to know about the alliance and what makes its deployment in Kazakhstan so important.

What is CSTO?

In 1992, on the eve of the collapse of the Soviet Union, several members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, all former members of the Soviet bloc, gathered and signed a mutual protection pact known as the Collective Security Treaty, a smaller and less. the influential successor to the Cold War-era Warsaw Pact. Members came and went, and in 2002 it was reorganized as the Collective Security Treaty Organization, gaining observer status at the United Nations two years later. In addition to Russia, it currently includes five other members: Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Like NATO, the CSTO is based on the principle of collective defense: An attack on a member state is considered an attack on all members of the alliance. The Alliance conducts joint military exercises and facilitates arms sales between members, but in recent years the sense of its purpose has begun to languish. In a region not unfamiliar with the occasional revolutions and border clashes, this week marks the first time in the 30-year history of organizations that has responded to a call for help from a member state. She refused to intervene in the mass riots in Belarus in 2020 or during the renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan that same year.

On Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the current chairman of the CSTO, announced that the alliance would send 2,500 peacekeepers in response to Tokayev’s request for assistance. It did so under Article 4 of the treaty of organizations, which could be triggered in the event of an attack against member states that threatens their security, stability or territorial integrity.

While Pashinyan referred to foreign intervention in Kazakhstan in a Facebook post announcing the deployment, there is no evidence to suggest that foreign actors were involved in inciting the riots. Leaders across the region, no more than in Russia, officials regulate internal challenges to their rule as covert plots by Western intelligence agencies. (It should be noted that some experts believe that criminals and politically linked gangs may have caught the initial protests to incite unrest. We should not call all these people protesters, said Nargis Kassenova, a senior fellow at the Davis Center at Harvard University for Russian and Eurasian Studies, at an Atlantic Council event on Friday.)

What is the big job for 2500 peacekeepers?

In Kazakhstan, whose territory is roughly the size of Western Europe, 2,500 peacekeepers may not sound like a big deal, but the very fact that Tokayev was so quick to seek help from the CSTO signals a deep break in 30 years of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

Symbolically, this is great when you ask another country to come and shoot at your citizens, Murtazashvili said. The invitation of foreign troops to protect Kazakh institutions from their citizens raises deep questions about the country’s sovereignty, she added.

Many questions remain, including why the president was in such a hurry to seek outside support and whether an internal power struggle spurred the decision. I think the question is, did Tokayev not trust the army? tha Murtazashvili.

Tokayev, a former diplomat, became president in 2019 after Kazakhstan’s dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned in a carefully managed transfer of power. Nazarbayev remained in the spotlight as head of the country’s powerful Security Council until Wednesday, when Tokayev relieved him of his duties. On Friday, the independent Russian media Dozhd reported that Kazakh leaders did not refer to the country’s capital as Nur-Sultan, whose former name, Astana, was recently changed to praise Nazarbayev, in a possible sign that the former president had fallen in favor.

Speaking of Kazakhs News 24 Television the same day, Dauren Abayev, deputy head of the country’s Presidential Administration, said CSTO troops had been sent to protect government buildings and would not be directly involved in operations against protesters. But the deployment has raised concerns that bodies may remain in place. Once deployed, Russian peacekeepers have one wont stick aroundRussian peacekeepers deployed in the separatist regions of Georgia and Moldova in the early 1990s remain there today.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Friday against the escalation of the crisis in Kazakhstan and the rise of the Russian army near the border with Ukraine. However, speaking of the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Kazakhstan, he noted that a lesson from recent history is that when Russians are in your home, it is sometimes very difficult to force them to leave.

The four-star Russian general in command of the CSTO troops in Kazakhstan, Andrey Serdyukov, led Russian forces during the annexation of Crimea and commanded Russian troops in Syria.

What does this mean for Kazakhstan and the CSTO?

Less than a week into the crisis, it’s hard to say exactly where this is going and how it will affect Kazakhstan’s decades-long efforts to balance Russia, China and the West. In a series of posts in English on Friday, justifying his decision, Tokayev noted that the open door policy on foreign direct investment will remain an essential strategy of Kazakhstan, in a visible effort to appease unfaithful partners.

The deployment of Russian troops as peacekeepers under the auspices of the CSTO could also be an instrumental test balloon for the Kremlin for its ability to direct events in the region in its favor without sinking.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council event, former US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Courtney said a concern to take care of is whether Russian forces are concentrated in the northern regions of Kazakhstan, which have significant ethnic Russian populations and have long been a fixation of Russian nationalists.

Writing in Foreign policy, Journalist Casey Michel notes that a repeat of the Russian annexation of Crimea and the occupation of Ukraine is unlikely. But in a week with unprecedented events, attention must be paid. At the moment, however, it seems that Moscow, along with Tokayev and his allies, is mainly focused on supporting the regime and extinguishing any protests or pro-democracy reform ideas, Michel notes. But given how suddenly the terrain in Kazakhstan has shifted in just a few days, the opportunities previously cast are suddenly forward and central.