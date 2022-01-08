Ukraine accuses Iran of premeditated terrorist act in 2020 plane crash

Ukraine is stepping up its accusations that Iran played a bad role in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane over Tehran in 2020, as the world marks the second anniversary of the tragedy.

“What happened on January 8, 2020, was a terrorist act committed against a civilian aircraft,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Defense and Security Council, said in an exclusive interview with VOA on Wednesday.

Danilov also expressed disappointment with what he said was Iran’s refusal to co-operate in investigating and securing compensation for the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752.

Iran has admitted to launching missiles that hit the plane and killed all 176 people on board, but he called the incident an accident and blamed a faulty air defense system and human error by the missile operators. The plane had departed from Tehran a few minutes earlier, transporting mostly Iranians and Iranian Canadians who were flying to Kiev en route to Canada.

The Iranian forces that shot down the Ukrainian plane had been on alert for a U.S. response to a missile strike that Iran launched against U.S. troops in Iraq a few hours ago. Iran had attacked U.S. troops, wounding dozens, in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad five days ago.

Danilov noted that before and after Iran’s missile strikes on Flight PS752, Iranian authorities had allowed other civilian aircraft to take off from Tehran airport. “We have the impression that they do [the Iranians] we were specifically waiting for our plane. “We can assume this,” he said.

Danilov said those suspected of waiting to hit the UIA plane were senior Iranian officials. “It must have been an order from senior management, no [air defense] operators can make such a decision themselves ”.

‘Conscious attack’

In an April 2021 interview with Canada’s Globe and Mail The newspaper, Danilov said, believed he believed the Iranian crash of PS752 flight was “deliberate” and a “conscious attack”.

Ukrainian news site Ukrinform later quoted Danilov as saying in May 2021 that Kiev was “increasingly inclined” to call Iranian missile attacks a “terrorist act”. Danilov was responding to a Canadian judge ruling that month that “rocket attacks were deliberate” and that “the shooting down of a civilian aircraft constituted terrorist activity under applicable federal law.”

The Ontario court ruling came as part of a civil lawsuit filed by relatives of the six victims of Flight PS752 against Iranian officials, whom they blamed for the tragedy. In one further decision announced Monday, the court awarded the plaintiffs $ 84 million in damages “for loss of life caused by terrorism”.

Iran’s mission to the UN in New York did not respond to a VOA request for comment on Danilov’s recent statements that the crash of PS752 was a premeditated terrorist act. VOA made the request in a voicemail on the Iranian mission’s telephone line and in messages sent to the mission by email and Twitter.

In a separate email exchange with VOA on Friday, former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gyunduz Mamedov used even sharper language to describe Iran’s role in the arms drop.

Mammadov, who was involved in Ukraine’s ongoing criminal investigation into the incident while serving as deputy attorney general from 2019 to 2021, said the investigation remains at a preliminary stage in which the alleged crime classification is being determined.

“The preliminary investigation is examining various categories of crime, including a terrorist act,” Mammadov wrote. “It is also possible that a plane crash would be classified as a war crime.”

Ukraine has found no evidence that the crash of PS752 flight from Iran was part of a premeditated and deliberate act.





‘Full compensation’

Canada, which lost 55 civilians and 30 permanent residents in the attack, has not publicly shared Ukraine’s assessments of a bad Iranian role in the incident.

But Canada joined Ukraine and two other nations whose citizens were among the victims, Britain and Sweden, in issuing a statement Thursday pledging to “hold Iran accountable for the actions and omissions of its officials.” civilians and military who led to the illegal crash of flight PS752 “. “ensuring that Iran makes full reparations for its violations of international law.”

The four nations, which joined as an international coordination and response group for the victims of PS752 flight, also said that after a first round of talks in July 2020, Iran rejected their January 5 deadline to resume negotiations on their collective claim. for reparations. They said that “they will now focus on further action … to resolve this issue in accordance with international law.”





Danilov told VOA that not only did Iran not pay any compensation to the families of the Ukrainian victims, but his cooperation with the Ukrainian criminal investigation did not exist.

In one declaration released on Friday, Iran’s foreign ministry said Tehran had sent letters to the embassies of the respective governments declaring its readiness to pay the families of 30 foreign victims.

The Iranian statement said Tehran was ready for “bilateral” talks with countries whose citizens were killed in the gunfire. But she accused some of those nations, without mentioning their names, of having committed “illegal acts” and “attempts to exploit this painful incident and the condition of the survivors for their own political purposes”.

Britain, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine have insisted on multilateral negotiations.

The trial was asked

Iran’s foreign ministry also noted that the Iranian judiciary has held several court hearings since the opening in November of a trial of 10 military personnel accused of dropping weapons.

In his interview with VOA, Danilov questioned the credibility of that trial. “We do not know if these people are really responsible, because the processes that took place in Iran were held behind closed doors and foreign representatives were not allowed inside to confirm that this was a transparent and democratic procedure,” he said.

Explaining his belief that the downing of the Ukrainian plane was intentional, Danilov said Globe and Mail in his April 2021 interview that Iran could have used it as a pre-dawn distraction to calm an escalating confrontation with the most powerful American military.

He also mentioned the use by Iran of a Russian-made missile system to hit the plane. Ukrainian military experts have said such a system is unlikely to accidentally crash a passenger plane.

This story was a collaboration between the Persian and Ukrainian services of VOA and the English News Center. VOA’s Kateryna Lisunova and VOA’s Arash Sigarchi contributed.