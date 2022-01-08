The total number of global cases of COVID-19 exceeds 300 million





With increases in the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) boosting record pandemic activity across many continents, the global total today reached 300 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard. Health officials are still getting a clearer picture of the severity, which appears to be less than previous variants, at least for vaccinated people. However, the flood of cases is still putting pressure on health systems due to the massive number of infections and impacts on staff and those with basic health conditions. Countries tighten restrictions As a result, countries are considering new restrictions to cope with health and economic impacts, such as Germany, where lawmakers today restricted access to bars and restaurants for people who have been vaccinated or cured of previous COVID-19 infections. They also shortened the quarantine and isolation periods, according to Associated Press. In Thailand, where cases have doubled since Jan. 1, officials announced a curfew for serving alcohol in restaurants as a way to curb social beverages and has banned quarantine for international travelers, according to Reuters. More global titles of the United Kingdom Health Insurance Agency (HSA) today in updated vaccine effectiveness data said there is no immediate need for a second booster dose for vulnerable groups, though it will continue to monitor new findings. The HSA added that booster doses continue to provide high levels of protection against serious diseases from Omicron, with protection against hospitalization in 90% of people aged 65 and over 3 months after their third dose.

Experts in Brazil say the lack of a national testing strategy and hacker attacks on health department databases have hampered the country’s ability to track and fight Omicron, according to Reuters.

Chile Ministry of Health yesterday announced the launch of fourth doses, the first Latin American country to do so. Starting January 10, the fourth dose will be offered to people with compromised immunity aged 12 and over who received the third dose 4 months ago. On February 7, the doses will be distributed to persons over 55 years of age.

The President of South Korea today called for stronger measures to curb the increase in cases of COVID-19 in US military bases, which are reporting record cases, according to Washington Post. Japanese officials recently raised similar concerns about COVID-19 activity linked to US bases in Okinawa.

Global today rose to 301,740,457 cases and 5,476,713 people have died from their infections, according to Johns Hopkins. online dashboard.

