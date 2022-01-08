Royal Caribbean halts operations on 4 cruise ships as COVID is on the rise





Royal Caribbean International announced on Friday that it would suspend operations on many vessels due to COVID, canceling some voyages and delaying the return of one vessel to voyage. “Despite strict health and safety measures, including vaccination and testing requirements for guests and crew, and extensive emergency planning, we have had to move forward with this decision,” the cruise line said in a statement Friday. shared by spokeswoman Lyan Sierra-Caro. Four ships were affected by the break: Vision of the seas, which is being used to quarantine COVID positive crew members, has postponed the return to navigation until March 7.

Sea Serenade voyages between January 8 and March 5 have been canceled. The ship will return to service on April 26 dock after drying.

Jewel of the Seas voyages will be canceled between January 9 and February 12 and will return to service on February 20.

The Symphony of the Seas voyages between January 8 and 22 have been canceled, the ship will return to service on January 29. Passengers who booked cruises on those ships will have “compensation options” including a full refund. It depends on personal choice:Should you cancel your cruise with the increase in COVID-19? The Royal Caribbean is not the only cruise line to cancel cruises due to increased COVID. Canceled cruise ships in Norway on eight of its vessels Wednesday as COVID-19 continues to rise with the appearance of the omicron variant. “Our first priority is the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” the Norwegian said in a statement, noting that cruise cancellations and modifications were made “due to ongoing travel restrictions”. The cruise line canceled voyages on eight ships, including: Ikja Norvegjeze’Jan. 5 sailing.

Launch of Norwegian pearl cruises throughout January. 14.

Norwegian cruises with Sky Sky start in February. 25.

Pride of America voyages start until February 26th.

Norwegian Jade Cruises start by March 3rd.

The Norwegian Star cruises start until March 19.

Norwegian Sun cruises start until 19 April.

Norwegian Spirit Cruises run until 23 April. Omicron variants:Will the navigation industry close as it did in March 2020? While most cruises have not yet been canceled, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against cruising trips last week. The agency noted that the decision was made as COVID-19 cases are increasing on ships, in the US and around the globe. Between November 30 and December 14, cruise ships operating in U.S. waters reported 162 cases of COVID-19 to the CDC. Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29, cruise ships sailing in U.S. waters reported 5,013 cases of COVID-19 to the CDC. That’s almost 31 times the number of cases reported in the first two weeks of December, the CDC said. And Royal Caribbean International is no stranger to those cases. Some of its ships, including Symphony of the Seas AND Odyssey of the seasRecent weeks have seen COVID case groups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2022/01/07/royal-caribbean-pausing-operations-4-cruise-ships-covid-surges/9134764002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos