Pakistani flag carrier applying to resume flights to Europe: Minister | Aviation News





The Minister of Aviation says that the application of the PIA follows the International Civil Aviation Organization by cleaning the airline in a security audit.

Karachi, Pakistan Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier of the South Asian country, expects to resume European flights, suspended in 2020 for security concerns, until March, says the country’s aviation minister. Speaking at a news conference in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Thursday, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had cleared Pakistani aviation in a security audit conducted late last year and that the PIA had applied for a resumption of European operations. The European aviation regulator, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), suspended flights operated by Pakistani carriers in 2020, following the crash of an Airbus A320 PIA in the southern city of Karachi that killed 97 passengers and sparked a deadly investigation. of government for fraudulent licensing practices. On Thursday, Aviation Minister Khan said 50 licenses of Pakistani pilots had been revoked following the investigation, with five Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority officials fired and charged with fraud. At least eight pilots at the PIA were fired in connection with the investigation, he said. Hopefully in February or March [PIA flight] operations in Europe will start again, he said. In July 2020, an Al Jazeera investigation found widespread allegations of fraud in pilot licensing procedures in Pakistan. Some pilots also expressed concern about safety standards, with a senior pilot describing the situation as a time bomb. Pakistan has seen five major commercial or charter plane crashes since 2010, killing at least 445 people. In the same period there have been numerous non-fatal plane crashes, including engine shutdown in mid-flight, landing gear failures, runway overtaking and at least one crash to the ground, official reports show. Thursday’s announcement came a day after ICAO gave the Pakistani civil aviation regulator clear on resolving significant security concerns after an audit team visited the country in late 2021. Khan said Pakistan was reviewing its pilot certification process, signing an agreement with UK civil aviation authorities for pilots to be certified and tested in connection with that agency. Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He posts on Twitter @AsadHashim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/7/pakistan-pia-carrier-restart-europe-flights-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos