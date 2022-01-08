Gas prices have sparked unrest in Kazakhstan. Here’s what you need to knowExBulletin



change subtitles Alexander Bogdanov / AFP via Getty Images

Alexander Bogdanov / AFP via Getty Images

New Year has started very badly in Kazakhstan. On January 1, the government lifted a fuel price cap, causing a sudden and large increase in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas, which most people in the Central Asian country use to drive their vehicles. The move sparked widespread protests that turned violent as security forces cracked down.

These days, a presidential residence and the mayor’s office in Almaty have been set on fire. The country’s main airport has been attacked. As angry Cossacks clash with police, there have also been reports of robberies. However, the information is unclear, as authorities have restricted access to the internet and social media in a visible attempt to thwart citizens’ power to organize.

to YouTube



The country’s Interior Ministry on Friday acknowledged that about 3,800 people had been arrested. A police spokesman said on state television that “dozens of attackers were liquidated”. Perhaps worst of all, President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev, who earlier this week invited a Russian-led force in support, authorized Kazakhstan security forces to shoot down anyone he described as “thugs” and “terrorists.” “.

Here are three things you need to know about the current situation in Kazakhstan:

Does it really have to do with fuel prices?

Yes and no. The roots of the unrest in Kazakhstan, which gained independence three decades ago as the Soviet Union disappeared, are deep, says Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

“This story is not about the price of gas. This story is about power. It is about inequality and it is about the lack of political choice,” Haring told NPR. All things considered.

The issue of fuel prices illustrates part of the inequality of that equation, says Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, director of the Center for Governance and Markets at the University of Pittsburgh. “The increase in the price of fuel took place in western Kazakhstan, and this is the part of the country that produces [its] large gas reserves » she says for NPR.

Murtazashvili says the price increase is seen as an insult to oil workers who have contributed so much to Kazakhstan’s prosperity, with much of that wealth monopolized by elites in government.

The riots also occur after the government’s 10th anniversary in December Deadly extinction of striking oil workers in the town of Zhanaozen, where the latest heat of protests began this month. That “was very fresh in people’s minds when it hit this price hike,” she says.

Tokayev is also in charge of the legacy of his powerful predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Now 81, Nazarbayev rose to political ranks in Soviet-era Kazakhstan, then continued to rule the country from his independence until 2019. He resigned on one condition, Haring says. “He wanted to protect his stolen property and he wanted his family to be protected.”

“But there was a problem,” she says. “The elites in Kazakhstan did not find a good way to share power among themselves, leaving Tokayev” in a really weak position. “

Initially, Tokayev vowed greater political freedom and to reform the economy. But progress has been slow to materialize, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the persistence of the old elite.

And, despite Nazarbayev’s alleged departure after decades of rule, he remained as head of the country’s security council, continuing to operate from behind the curtain. “It’s actually a continuation of the same government,” said William Courtney, who was the first U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan, appointed to the post by President Bill Clinton in 1992.

“Nazarbayev’s ruling elite still control Kazakhstan,” Courtney told NPR Morning edition. Tokayev, he says, “does not have an independent power base.”

Paul Stronski, a senior fellow at the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, agrees. “Nazarbayev resigned, but he moved to backstage positions,” Stronski told NPR.

The best way to describe what we are seeing … is a coup by the current president, Tokayev, against Nazarbayev, the old president.

Ordinary Cossacks still see Nazarbayev, whose family amassed considerable wealth while he was in power, as he calls all the shooting. Some of the protesters in recent days have received the call “old man out” a reference to Nazarbayev.

The current crisis, however, can serve as a catalyst for change. Earlier this week, Tokayev dismissed the cabinet and the Prime Minister and forced Nazarbayev to leave the Security Council. There are reports that the ruler for a long time and his close family have had since left the country for the United Arab Emirates.

Nazarbayev’s overthrow allowed Tokayev to take full control of the army and security forces. He also agreed to temporarily restore fuel price limits to quell popular anger, though it looks like protesters will not be so easily softened.

“The best way to describe what we are seeing … is a coup by the current president, Tokayev, against Nazarbayev, the old president,” says Haring. “Tokayev had no weapons. He had no support from the security services or the army.”

Now that he has the weapons, the issue of support is another matter. It is not clear how much control Tokayev has, Stronski told NPR. That is why he turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led Eurasian military alliance similar to NATO that also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, as well as neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. There is evidence that Tokayev “did not trust his security services,” Stronski says.

How disturbing is Russia’s intervention?

Russia and Kazakhstan share a 4,700-mile border. “This is certainly a concern for the Russians and the fact that [Kazakhstan] “It’s a key security ally,” Stronsky said.

But the CSTO guests in the country is a gamble for Tokayev because nationalist enthusiasm is high in Kazakhstan. “It’s taking a toll on legitimacy to call on the Russians [for] “help,” says Stronski. ordinary nervous Cossacks.



change subtitles Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / AP

Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / AP

“If they can restore order, if the Russians are behind the scenes” and are not seen as participants in the violence, the blow to Tokayev’s reputation is likely to be limited, he says.

Murtazashvili of the University of Pittsburgh says the Kremlin is very focused elsewhere, namely on the situation in Ukraine now, where Russian troops have gathered at the border and the US and Western allies have raised concerns about an invasion. Moscow sees the unrest in its south as an unwanted “distraction”, she says. Ambassador Courtney adds that Russia “will be careful not to endanger its troops.”

“It would be disgusting in Russia for Russian soldiers to die, and it would be very unpopular in Kazakhstan for Kazakhs to be killed by Russian soldiers,” he says.

It is “the first real commitment of CTSO since its establishment in 1999,” writes Dmitri Trenin, director of Carnegie Center of Moscow. He says the Kremlin is “[s]sensitive to popular sentiment in Kazakhstan “and” has been careful from the outset to limit the force’s mandate in securing strategic installations and other important assets, leaving the task of handling protesters to the Kazakh police and army. “

Meanwhile, China, which also shares a border with Kazakhstan and is no stranger to harsh tactics to quell dissent, praised Tokayev for his powerful tactics. On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a message to Tokayev, called the government’s response “very responsible,” according to the official. Xinhua news agency.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on Friday, said the Biden administration was “very concerned” about the situation in Kazakhstan. In a conversation with the country’s foreign minister, Blinken said he “reiterated our full support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions, as well as the absolute importance of respecting human rights; media freedom, including the restoration of Internet service; and to treat peaceful protests in a way that protects protesters, preserves their rights and is in line with the rule of law ”.

What happens next?

Tokayev, who has declared a state of emergency, addressed the nation on television on Friday, saying he had ordered police and the army to “shoot to death without warning”, although he suggested the situation was being brought under control. “Those who do not surrender will be eliminated,” he warned.

Murtazashvili thinks the situation could happen in several ways. “One is that the CSTO and the government of Kazakhstan are joining their actions and using heavy coercive force, which will bring things down, I think, very soon.”

“On the other hand, if people perceive the weakness of systems now, it is not clear what they will do,” she says. “If Tokayev does not have the trust of his security forces … he will have big problems.”

“My bet is that this will turn into a protracted conflict if the government is not willing to make concessions to the people,” Murtazashvili said.

However, a successful coup may buy the president some time, says Stronski, but “if the Russians are seen as having a more permanent presence or if the Russians are involved in ending any of the violence, it will really ignite some resentment.” . “