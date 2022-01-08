New USO Airport Center at SLC International Offers Comfort to Traveling Military Members

Men and women of military service tired of traveling and their families will have some time from the chaos and turmoil of air travel thanks to the new USO Airport Center at Salt Lake International Airport.

The new airport center will provide support for military service members and families serving, training, and traveling across Utah.

The United Service, or USO, easily opened the new facility in December last year and plans a grand opening of the airport center on February 4, according to a press release issued Friday.

The 933-square-foot facility will include comfortable leisure furniture, computers and Wi-Fi access, free food and drink, luggage storage, and a seating area with TV entertainment, movies and family games.

“The largest airport has allowed us to provide an exceptional location and space for our military and women,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director of the Salt Lake City Airports Department. “We hope that the military members who connect through the SLC will find rest and relaxation here and that it makes their travels more enjoyable.”

Military members are not unfamiliar with the long days of travel with numerous vacations. When a registered service member receives travel or relocation orders, they often send forward to other members of their family, leaving their spouses and children to navigate the travel evidence without the help of their partner.

The new airport center hopes to alleviate some of the travel stress.

In addition to airport center equipment, USO Utah will provide support operations and program delivery to five military bases across the state. Support operations include USO transition programming, emotional well-being programming, children’s camps and family days, officials said.

“I’m excited to share a little bit of Utah with every visitor to the new USO Center,” said new USO Utah Operations and Program Manager Nate Vandenberg.

USO Utah is looking for volunteers to join the team of over 30,000 USO volunteers who support local military service members and their families. Those interested in donating or volunteering should visit utah.uso.org.