



(CNN) Just six months after opening, London’s newest tourist attraction is closing its doors. The much-maligned marble arch tome, which cost $ 6 million ($ 8.15 million) and was overseen by the Westminster Council, will close on Jan. 9 after it has established a reputation as a major disappointment and has been the source of ridicule. spread on social media since then. July. Prior to its close closing, tickets to the attraction are on sale free and are available at the door as well as at Mound’s official site The tumulus – located on the corner of Hyde Park and Oxford Street – had promised lush greenery, unique city views and a light exhibit inside. It was conceived by Westminster Council as part of a “smarter, greener” future for the borough. But when it opened, visitors were shocked to discover that the elements of the attraction were clearly unfinished. The scaffolding used in the development of the structure was still visible and the lush greenery that had been promised was greatly lacking as showed photos on social networks The views at the top of the Tuma – 130 degrees above – were described as sparse and less than expected. In one comment written for The Critic when it first opened, Dan Barker said marketing material around the tumulus had described the entrance inside the structure as a “descent into the heart” but felt “a little soulless rather than a beating heart, an empty space used to protect the hand. disinfectant and temporary marks. “ Barker also said the promised café and shop, along with a light exhibit from the W1 Curates which has been on display ever since, were not yet on display when he visited on the opening days. In his review, Barker likened Tuma to “that famous statue of Cristiano Ronaldo” – referring to the sculpture of the soccer star who failed to capture any of his features – instead of “Michaelangelo’s David” and concluded that the money spent on withdrawal from the council “could have been used better”. When the news that Mound would close reached Twitter, users quickly seized the opportunity to mock the pull for the last time. Many visitors describe the Marble Arch Mound as a “waste of money”. Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images Otto English – the name of the pen used by writer and journalist Andrew Scott – farewell in Mound and noted that it had cost taxpayers millions of pounds. author Edwin Hayward asked if any visitors ever came to London just because of Mound and called it a “terrible expense by the local council, despite their protests”. And when Tuma first opened to visitors, said one it was “the worst thing I’ve ever done in London.” Despite his numerous opponents, there were some who still tried to defend the Mound before it was permanently closed. Tony Devenish, a member of the Conservative Assembly for Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea, said Marble Arch Mound “crashed at a time when the West End was desperately trying to protect jobs and recover from Covid’s influence.” While his time in the English capital may have been short-lived, the Marble Arch Tuma will always be remembered – though not for reasons his creators may have liked.

