Adelaide International: Elena Rybakina aims for the top 10 after reaching the final | Tennis News







The terrible Rybakina started slowly, but had a lot of firepower for Doi, winning 6-4, 6-3 in 83 minutes. RESTRICTED FINALS Rybakina is closer to winning the Adelaide 2022 international title after losing https://t.co/RwVEg4EkMA – Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) 1641611087000 ADELAIDE: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina said she was aiming for a place in the top 10 of the world after beating Japanese player Misaki Doi in the semifinals of the Adelaide International opener on Saturday.The terrible Rybakina started slowly, but had a lot of firepower for Doi, winning 6-4, 6-3 in 83 minutes. She served nine aces and hit 22 winners in the straight group victory to reserve a final against world number one Ashleigh Barty or rising Polish star Iga Swiatek.

The 22-year-old, who is 1.84 meters tall, entered the 14th ranked tournament in the world.

Reaching the final will see him climb to 12th place and if he wins he will close the week as the world number 11.

“I want to go to the top 10 and play well in the Grand Slams and big tournaments,” she said.

“I have not played my best tennis this week – I still have to improve (for the final).

Against Doi, Rybakina looked slow early and left her first service game.

But in a match with a few long rallies, she came back straight and then broke Doi back to 5-4 to take the first set in 40 minutes.

She found her beam and was never disturbed in service as Doi came under increasing pressure from her opponent’s powerful kick.

Rybakina breaks down to 3-3 in the second, then back to 5-3 to win a comfortable win.

In the first of the men’s semifinals, the second Russian Karen Khachanov defeated the great player Marin Cilic 7-6 (7/3), 6-3. What a victory! @karenkhachanov advances to final after defeating Marin Cilic 7-6 (3) 6-3 in semifinal https://t.co/msb27mLCKf – Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) 1641626461000 Khachanov played more consistently than his Croatian opponent, whose wing started to fail in the tiebreak in the first set and in the second set.

Khachanov, who reached the sixth final of his career with the victory, will now play either with the former Frenchman Gael Monfils or with the Australian character Thanasi Kokkinakis in the decision.

