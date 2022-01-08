22 people die in cars stuck in heavy snow in PakistanExBulletin







Public Relations Inter Services through AP ISLAMABAD Temperatures dropped to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall in Pakistan’s mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing at least 22 people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said on Saturday. Atiq Ahmed, a police officer in Islamabad, said eight of the 22 victims were from the family of police colleague Naveed Iqbal, who also died. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Rescue service doctor Abdur Rehman said that after evacuating all the tourists trapped by their cars, the death toll rose to 22, including 10 men, 10 children and two women. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said thousands of vehicles had been pulled out of the snow, but more than a thousand were still stranded in the area on Saturday.

Public Relations Inter Services through AP Located 28 miles (45.5 kilometers) north of Islamabad’s capital, Murree is a popular winter resort that attracts over one million tourists each year. Roads leading to the city are often blocked by snow in winter. Ahmed, the interior minister, said more than 1.2 meters of snow fell in the area overnight and all incoming traffic was blocked on Saturday. The minister said paramilitary troops and a special mountain military unit had been called in to help. “Until then no vehicles or even people on foot are allowed to enter Murree, except for emergency and rescue vehicles and those bringing food to stranded people,” he said.

Public Relations Inter Services through AP Umar Maqbool, a local administrator, said heavy snowfall hampered overnight rescue efforts and even heavy equipment brought to clear the snow was initially stuck. Officials did not provide further details about those who died in their snow-covered vehicles, but said they were working on both rescue and rescue operations. Maqbool said food and blankets were distributed to stranded tourists overnight. Most of the roads leading to the area’s resorts were mostly cleared of snow later Saturday, but some work was still being done, Maqbool said. Military troops and machinery were working to clear all roads, and the military set up relief camps in army-run schools that provided shelter and food.

