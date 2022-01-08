Court documents show that Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court documents Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia showing the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, a reason he used to apply for a medical exemption from strict rules. of the country vaccination.

Djokovic listed no. 1 was denied entry to Melbourne Airport late Wednesday after border officials revoked his visa for failing to meet the entry requirement that all non-nationals be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Djokovic was granted a medical exemption backed by the state government of Victoria and the organizers of the Australian Open on January 1, based on information he provided to two independent medical panels and he was approved for a visa electronically.

But since then it turned out that Victoria’s medical exemption, allowed for people who tested positive for coronavirus within the past six months, was considered invalid by federal border authorities.

Djokovic was locked up in an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, where he was preparing for the legal challenge against the cancellation of his visas in the Federal District Court on Monday.

The Australian Open starts one week from Monday, January 17th. Djokovic is the reigning champion and has won the Australian Open men’s singles title nine times. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for men he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. and the Australian Associated Press reported details of the documents late Saturday, two days before the court hearing.

She testified that Djokovic received a letter from the tennis chief of Tennis Australia on December 30 last year stating that he had been granted a medical exemption from vaccination against COVID on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID.

The exclusion certificate stated that the date of the 34-year-old Serb’s first positive test was 16 December 2021 and that he had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.

On December 14th, Djokovic watched a Euroleague basketball match between the Red Star and Barcelona in a packed hall in Belgrade. He was photographed embracing several players from both teams, including some who soon later turned out to be positive.

The court submission on Saturday said Djokovic received confirmation from the Australian Department of Home Affairs saying his travel statement had been evaluated and that his responses indicated that he met quarantine-free arrival requirements in Australia.

If he fails to cancel his visa and is deported, Djokovic could be banned from the country for up to three years.

In an email response to the Associated Press about what could happen if Djokovic loses his legal battle, the Australian Border Force said: A person whose visa has been revoked could be subject to a three-year period of exemption that prevents the granting of a visa. another temporary. visa.

The exemption period will be considered as part of any new visa application and may be waived in certain circumstances, noting that each case is assessed on its own merits.

The organizers of the Australian Open have not commented publicly since Wednesday, except to have told Australian newspapers that no player has been fooled over the vaccination requirements.

Tournament director Craig Tiley has continued to work in the background with Djokovic.

Tileys’s video message to Australian Open staff about the tough time of the tournament in the public arena was published in News Corp. on Saturday.

There has been a circumstance related to some players, especially Novak. . . in a situation that is very difficult, “Tiley said in the video.” They were a first event from the player. We were working closely with Novak and his team, and the others and their team, who are in this situation.

Djokovic, 34, was one of two players arrested at a Melbourne hotel that also houses refugees and asylum seekers. A third person, reported as an official, left the country voluntarily after border guards investigated.

The other player was 38-year-old duo Renata Vorov, who had been in Australia for a week before being investigated by border officials. She told the media from the Czech Republic that she had been locked in a room and there was a guard in the corridor.

Djokovic addressed the world for the first time in three days Friday night, posting on social media to mark Orthodox Christmas and thank his supporters. There have been large-scale rallies in Belgrade and small groups of supporters have gathered daily outside his detention hotel.

“Thank you to people around the world for your continued support,” Djokovic posted on Instagram. “I can feel it and it is very much appreciated.

After months of speculation that he would miss the tournament due to his stance on vaccination, Djokovic announced on social media on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption from playing in the tournament.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this may have caught the attention of border officials.

Tiley said in his video for Australian Open staff that he could not speak publicly because of the ongoing legal issue, but defended his organization.

There are a lot of finger pointers and a lot of blame being going on, “he said in the video,” but I can assure you that our team has done an incredible job and done everything possible according to all the instructions they have provided .

So who is to blame? Prime Minister Morrison said the rules are rules and that incoming passengers were responsible for complying with border regulations.

Tennis Australia and the government of the state of Victoria, where the Australian Open is played, are blaming confusion over the exact definitions regarding the reasons for medical exemptions.

Tennis Australia, which runs the tournament and organizes logistics for more than 2,000 players, staff and incoming officials, reportedly gave players misinterpretations about acceptable reasons for an exemption. This included the interpretation that having a coronavirus infection within the previous six months would qualify.

The federal government disagreed.

The Victoria State government mandated that all players, staff, fans and officials must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the tournament.

The state, which approved the medical exemptions for Djokovic, said the exemptions were for entry to Melbourne Park, not the border.

Associated Press writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia contributed to this report.

More tennis AP: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports