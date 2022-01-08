Is BeaverTails back? The NCC is considering returning concessions to the Rideau Canal Skateway

The National Capital Commission says it is considering allowing concessions and rents to return to the Rideau Canal Skateway for the upcoming 2022 season.

But plans could change given the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCC said in an email to CBC News on Friday.

An official announcement regarding the offers during the 52nd annual skateway season is yet to come as the commission consults with public health authorities. But if food vendors are allowed, people will have to wear masks as they line up at concessions and use public baths, said Carl Langlois, NCC skating coordinator.

Otherwise, masks will be recommended while people are skating.

“We will probably have half of our picnic tables available and our rest areas,” Langlois said. “But our shelters will be closed by now.”

There will also be outdoor fire pits on site.

Predicting the opening date for the canal itself is difficult, he added.

“We still have a lot of work to do to reach the required 30 centimeters [depth] “to welcome skaters,” he said.

“We really missed being there”

Businesses like skater BeayTails were not allowed to operate on the canal last year as officials tried to avoid the crowd.

“We really missed being there last year,” said BeaverTails co-founder Grant Hooker. “We were all ready to go. We made our staff that hired somewhere between 300 and 400 young people every winter and it was finally decided that it could be a spreading event to have formations.”

If food vendors get the green light, BeaverTails will have staff and billboards on hand to remind people of the distance, Hooker said.

The well-established business, founded four decades ago in Killaloe, Ont., Was able to withstand last year’s skateway revenue loss, he added.

“If it had been year number one, in the winter of 1981, we could have gone back to Killaloe and I would have gone back to building logs,” Hooker said. “But now 40 years have passed and we removed a nest egg.”

Much work is still needed to reach the required depth of 30 centimeters, its operations manager said on Friday. (Brian Morris / CBC)

‘Hoping and praying’ for relaxed restraints

Scott Shackell, general manager of Dows Lake Pavilion, which includes two restaurants plus a rental shop for skates and sleds, said a return on rent would be welcome.

Their rents were limited last year to providing snow shoes from a parking booth.

“It may be a little slower than in previous years,” Shackell said. “It’s really a tourist-driven season. Lots of people [would normally] come from the states, northern Europe. This is a big part of the rental business. But there is still a large, large part of Ottawan that I am sure will come out, as many indoor recreational activities are not available at the moment. “

Shackell also “hopes and prays” that the province’s current ban on indoor dining will be lifted by Jan. 26. Otherwise, the pavilion restaurants are likely to have a hit, he said.

“They are still open to get out now. But this is a tough sale,” he said.

“It’s a lot easier to take off your skates and go to a warm place to eat and have a glass of wine than to put them and freeze the bunches out on a bench, eating food to eat.”