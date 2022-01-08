International travel is proving difficult for the college campus





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Traveling abroad is a rewarding experience for college students, but the pandemic continues to hinder those opportunities. College campuses across the country are facing decisions on whether to cancel trips abroad as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads. "With the beginning of the end-of-year holidays, every individual member of the faculty who was running a course, really had to pay attention to what was happening not only in our country with the exit and entry requirements, but we also had to do the same for any destination country. it was, "said Hicks. Patrick Hicks had to leave for Ireland yesterday.

“We had to make the choice ourselves as professors and experts because it was time to unplug the course mainly because we realized very soon with the quarantine our students would experience Ireland in a hotel and it did not seem like an educational experience. wanted to offer, “Hicks said. International travel has proved difficult, especially as each country has different requirements for COVID-19. “So there are just different ways countries are tackling the pandemic and the dynamic nature of this, this is a major concern,” said Joy Lind, vice president of academic affairs at Augustana University. This means that colleges need to be more flexible. Augustana University is making sure that traveling students are practicing COVID-19 precautionary measures. “There were a lot of measures we took before the trip and we made sure they were well equipped with home tests with masks,” Lind said. COVID-19 in South Dakota: January 2022

Hicks says preserving educational experiences and keeping students safe is what matters most. “This is called a study abroad. It is not about shopping abroad, eating abroad, studying abroad. So we really want to make sure we can give our students an impactful and meaningful educational experience, “Hicks said. As the pandemic continues, more international travel may be canceled.

