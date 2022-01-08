Ash Barty enters Adelaide International Final | January 8, 2022 | All News News and Features | News and events

International
Ash Barty aims to win his second Adelaide International singles title after beating Iga Swiatek in straight sets to reach the 2022 final.
Adelaide, South Australia, 8 January 2022 | Vivienne Christie
Ash Bartys’s perfect start to the 2022 season continues, with the world No. 1 advancing today to the Adelaide International singles final.
Barty defeated Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-4 to reach a second final in Adelaide after lifting her first trophy on home soil in the 2020 tournament.
The local favorite will face Elena Rybakina, seed no.7, for the chance to win 14.th WTA singles title.
The Queenslander will also compete for the double trophy in Adelaide after teaming up with friend and compatriot Storm Sanders to reach the final of that event.
That’s unrealistic, Barty said, driven by the support of an Adelaide bumper crowd after her straight-set victory over Swiatek.
Honestly, it’s a lot of fun to play here tonight and Iga is a tremendous champion. She made me play my best tennis and I felt like we both played pretty well.
There wasn’t much stuff in it, so I had a lot of fun here with him tonight.
Sunday with dual duty pic.twitter.com/hfx60Cx5pg
– Ash Barty (@ashbarty) January 8, 2022
In a battle between the two most recent Adelaide Swiatek champions, the 2020 title winner without losing a set, Barty dominated early.
The only initial test for the 25-year-old native came after she saved a break point in the fourth game of the opening set. It was one of only two competition breaks of one hour and 27 minutes.
After resisting Swiateks’ early pressure, Barty created many of her own to oppose. She won a break in the next 20-year service match and was easily consolidated.
Achieved Swiatek, who achieved her Grand Slam advancement as Roland Garros champion in singles, appeared increasingly confused as Barty won five games in a row to close the first goal in 32 minutes.
As Swiatek lasted a second more competitive group, it could never really find its rhythm against the world number 1.
After delivering a break in the third game, she increased her aggression and held a break point in the sixth game again Barty opposed it, maintaining her momentum to add to her record of wins over top-level opponents.
That’s why it’s the world’s number one. 1 and that’s why she’s the Australian Open favorite!
Watch: Channel 9
Blog: https://t.co/AXTFlGX20R
Broadcast: https://t.co/e8QuuI0cME# 9 WWOS #Tennis #AdelaideInternational pic.twitter.com/Azy6na4Pge
– Wide world of sports (@wwos) January 8, 2022
In 2021, the Australian scored seven wins and only one loss against the other top-10 stars.
Satisfied with her improvement over the three 2022 victories in Adelaide, Barty is also encouraged by the quality of the opponents she has faced.
This tournament was extremely difficult, said No. 1, who recovered from a set and break deficit against Coco Gauff in her initial victory, before overtaking Sofia Ken and Swiatek in live sets.
Certainly there have been no easy matches. I like to prove myself against the best in the world and tonight was no different.
Finishing with seven aces among 22 winners in total against Swiatek, Barty easily surpassed her number of unforced errors of 16. Polaja, by contrast, had 31 costly errors as he amassed 20 winners.
They are fun numbers as Barty kicks off her season with an appearance in the WTA Finals for the second year in a row, the world number one also winning the Yarra Valley Classic in her first 2021 tournament.
TODAY’S RESULTS
Single women, semifinals
[1] Ash Barty (AUS)d [5] Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-2 6-4
Men’s singles, semifinals
[1] Gael Monfils (FRA) d [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7-5 6-0
IT’S COMING
In women, final
[1] Ash Barty (AUS)v [7] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Female doubles, final
Ash Barty (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) v [3] Darija Jurak (CRO) / Andreja Klepak (SLO)
