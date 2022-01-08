The New York Times’ Ben Smith and Bloomberg Media’s Justin Smith will launch Startup Global News





Ben Smith will leave the New York Times and Justin Smith will leave Bloomberg Media as the two join forces to create a global news startup. The news of Justin Smith’s departure as CEO of Bloomberg Media was the first reported from the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. recently Following that with the announcement that Ben Smith, who was hired away from BuzzFeed to be the media columnist of the popular newspaper in 2020, would join him. There are 200 million people who are university educated, who read English, but who no one is really treating as an audience, but who talk to each other and talk to us, Ben Smith told the Times. This is what we see as our audience. “After 8 years at Bloomberg Media and more than 25 years in quality journalism, Ive decided to pursue a personal dream and a market opportunity, to launch a new kind of global news media company that serves an audience of impartial journalism. truly global. ” posted on Twitter Justin Smith, who shared a link to the Journal report. According to the Journal, Scott Havens will succeed him as CEO of Bloomberg Media. Justin Smith plans to raise significant funds, the newspaper also reported. The new startup will include a digital publishing medium, newspapers, podcasts and a video component. In his Twitter post, Ben Smith simply said he is “very excited about it.” During his brief stint with the Times, he told a series of stories, revealing in particular that an executive at Ozy Media imitated a Google executive in a phone call with Goldman Sachs employees.

