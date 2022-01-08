Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra will experience moderate rain, storm, hail from 8-11 January | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Photo of the folder (Pravin Barnale / BCCL Indore) Saturday, January 8th : After weeks of cold conditions, parts of Central India will now witness wet non-seasonal weather, with rain and storms on the horizon for the next four days. According to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), light to moderate to moderate rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh from Saturday to Tuesday, January 8-11. Similar conditions will also be observed in the Chhattisgarh and Maharashtras Vidarbha subdivisions from Sunday to Tuesday, January 9-11. Further, isolated storms, lightning and hail are forecast in West Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, East Madhya Pradesh over the weekend and Chhattisgarh on Monday and Tuesday. 5-day rain forecast in India. (TWC Met Team) In light of these forecasts, IMD has issued an orange alert on the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtras Marathwada subdivisions on Saturday, advising residents to prepare for severe weather. Afterwards, a yellow clock will be set over Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, and across Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from Monday to Wednesday. This alarm advises residents to be aware of the local weather situation. These weather conditions will be caused by high humidity levels coming from the northwest and adjacent to Central India from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Wind collection from both sides will continue in Central India for the next 3-4 days. The aforementioned moisture incursion will be influenced by a western disturbance imposed on central Pakistan and its cyclonic circulation caused over southwestern Rajasthan. Together, these systems are also expected to create wet conditions over parts of North and Northwest India this weekend. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

