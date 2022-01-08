These cruise ships are currently sailing to the Bahamas – Cruise Industry News

Those in the US who want a warm getaway will be eligible to consider a cruise to the Bahamas. Located at a very short sailing distance from Miami, this place offers a perfect winter getaway with its sandy beaches and bright blue water.

Fortunately, with more than 30 cruise ships currently sailing to the Bahamas, finding a cruise that fits the bills will not be a challenge.

Ships: Freedom of the seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3600

Built: 2006

Door of the house: Miami (United States)

Itineraries: Short trips to the Bahamas

Ships: Odyssey of the seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 4200

Built: 2021

Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Ships: The allure of the seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 5400

Built: 2010

Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Ships: Symphony of the Seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 5448

Built: 2018

Door of the house: Miami (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Ships: Independence of the seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3600

Built: 2008

Door of the house: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itineraries: Short trips to the Bahamas

Ships: The sailor of the seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3100

Built: 2003

Door of the house: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas four and five nights and Mexico

Ships: Oasis of the seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 5400

Built: 2009

Door of the house: Miami (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Ships: The splendor of the seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2000

Built: 2002

Door of the house: Tampa (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas and Mexico

Ships: The fascination of the seas

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2250

Built: 1997

Door of the house: Baltimore (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas, the Caribbean and the East Coast of the United States

Ships: Carnival Dawn

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2984

Built: 1999

Door of the house: Miami (United States)

Itineraries: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas, East and West Caribbean

Ships: Carnival dream

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3650

Built: 2009

Door of the house: Galveston (United States)

Itineraries: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas

Ships: The joy of carnivals

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2040

Built: 1998

Door of the house: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itineraries: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and the East Caribbean

Ships: Conquering carnivals

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2974

Built: 2002

Door of the house: Miami (United States)

Itineraries: Short trips to the Bahamas and Mexico

Ships: Carnival Sun.

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2964

Built: 1996

Door of the house: Charleston (United States) starting January 17th

Itineraries: Bahamas and the Caribbean

Ships: Carnival Liria

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2974

Built: 2005

Door of the house: Miami (United States) until January 16; Port Canaveral (United States) starting January 24th

Itineraries: Bahamas and the Caribbean

Ships: MSC Coast deti

Cruise line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 4560

Built: 2021

Door of the house: Miami (United States)

Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ships: MSC Meraviglia

Cruise line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 4500

Built: 2017

Door of the house: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ships: MSC Divina

Cruise line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3500

Built: 2012

Door of the house: Miami (United States)

Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ships: Norwegian gem

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2430

Built: 2007

Door of the house: New York City (United States)

Itineraries: Caribbean, Bahamas and East Coast

Ships: Norwegian Encore

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 4200

Built: 2019

Door of the house: Miami (United States)

Itineraries: East Caribbean and Bahamas

Ships: Norwegian Dawn

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2200

Built: 2002

Door of the house: Tampa (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas and East Caribbean

Ships: Princess of Heaven

Cruise line: Cruises Princess

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3660

Built: 2019

Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Ships: Princess of the Caribbean

Cruise line: Cruises Princess

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3100

Built: 2004

Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ships: The Millennium of Celebrities

Cruise line: Famous cruises

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 1950

Built: 2000

Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ships: Famous Apex

Cruise line: Famous cruises

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2900

Built: 2020

Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itineraries: Bahamas and the Caribbean

Ship: Celebrity Edge

Cruise Line: Famous Cruises

Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2,900

Construction: 2018

Home Port: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean