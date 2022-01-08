International
These cruise ships are currently sailing to the Bahamas – Cruise Industry News
Those in the US who want a warm getaway will be eligible to consider a cruise to the Bahamas. Located at a very short sailing distance from Miami, this place offers a perfect winter getaway with its sandy beaches and bright blue water.
Fortunately, with more than 30 cruise ships currently sailing to the Bahamas, finding a cruise that fits the bills will not be a challenge.
Ships: Freedom of the seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3600
Built: 2006
Door of the house: Miami (United States)
Itineraries: Short trips to the Bahamas
Ships: Odyssey of the seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 4200
Built: 2021
Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Ships: The allure of the seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 5400
Built: 2010
Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Ships: Symphony of the Seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 5448
Built: 2018
Door of the house: Miami (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Ships: Independence of the seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3600
Built: 2008
Door of the house: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itineraries: Short trips to the Bahamas
Ships: The sailor of the seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3100
Built: 2003
Door of the house: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas four and five nights and Mexico
Ships: Oasis of the seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 5400
Built: 2009
Door of the house: Miami (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Ships: The splendor of the seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2000
Built: 2002
Door of the house: Tampa (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas and Mexico
Ships: The fascination of the seas
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2250
Built: 1997
Door of the house: Baltimore (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas, the Caribbean and the East Coast of the United States
Ships: Carnival Dawn
Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2984
Built: 1999
Door of the house: Miami (United States)
Itineraries: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas, East and West Caribbean
Ships: Carnival dream
Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3650
Built: 2009
Door of the house: Galveston (United States)
Itineraries: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas
Ships: The joy of carnivals
Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2040
Built: 1998
Door of the house: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itineraries: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and the East Caribbean
Ships: Conquering carnivals
Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2974
Built: 2002
Door of the house: Miami (United States)
Itineraries: Short trips to the Bahamas and Mexico
Ships: Carnival Sun.
Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2964
Built: 1996
Door of the house: Charleston (United States) starting January 17th
Itineraries: Bahamas and the Caribbean
Ships: Carnival Liria
Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2974
Built: 2005
Door of the house: Miami (United States) until January 16; Port Canaveral (United States) starting January 24th
Itineraries: Bahamas and the Caribbean
Ships: MSC Coast deti
Cruise line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 4560
Built: 2021
Door of the house: Miami (United States)
Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ships: MSC Meraviglia
Cruise line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 4500
Built: 2017
Door of the house: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ships: MSC Divina
Cruise line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3500
Built: 2012
Door of the house: Miami (United States)
Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ships: Norwegian gem
Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2430
Built: 2007
Door of the house: New York City (United States)
Itineraries: Caribbean, Bahamas and East Coast
Ships: Norwegian Encore
Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 4200
Built: 2019
Door of the house: Miami (United States)
Itineraries: East Caribbean and Bahamas
Ships: Norwegian Dawn
Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2200
Built: 2002
Door of the house: Tampa (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas and East Caribbean
Ships: Princess of Heaven
Cruise line: Cruises Princess
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3660
Built: 2019
Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Ships: Princess of the Caribbean
Cruise line: Cruises Princess
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 3100
Built: 2004
Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ships: The Millennium of Celebrities
Cruise line: Famous cruises
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 1950
Built: 2000
Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ships: Famous Apex
Cruise line: Famous cruises
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2900
Built: 2020
Door of the house: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itineraries: Bahamas and the Caribbean
Ship: Celebrity Edge
Cruise Line: Famous Cruises
Capacity (in 100% occupation): 2,900
Construction: 2018
Home Port: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean
