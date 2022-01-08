Bora PA: Philadelphia International Airport reports delays after winter storm





PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) – Although Friday morning winter storm has disappeared, Philadelphia International Airport officials said they are working to clear the asphalt as soon as possible as airlines try to get back on track. As of noon, the airport reported 100 canceled flights and 52 delayed flights in and out of Philadelphia. “Bad weather across the country has been a major issue,” said Heather Redfern, PHL spokeswoman. It is a domino effect that causes great headaches for some passengers, while leaving others on the edge for the unknown. Marisa Behrend from Cherry Hill, New Jersey was very excited to be at the airport, but was also extremely nervous about her flight status. “I’m nervous right now. How really nervous, like a nervous panic attack, but I feel like once I get there, I should be fine,” Behrend said. Behrend was taking an overseas flight to study abroad; she simply hoped for no delay or cancellation of the weather. “If a flight is delayed, then you will certainly miss the others, and it just won’t be fun,” Behrend said. Many passengers told Action News they were surprised they did not encounter any problems. “Everything was very good. I took my flight at the last minute and got here,” said Jhaneesah Winbush of Norristown, Pa. Redfern said the work the airport crews were doing Friday afternoon will help efforts to stay on track this weekend. “We have to keep the runways and runways open for the planes and clear what fell and got stuck overnight to keep it moving and keep it out so that we do not have freezing areas that prevent the planes from landing. or rise up, “Redfern. tha. American Airlines, PHL’s largest provider, said it canceled at least 39 of the 225 departures at the airport on Friday. “The vast majority of affected flights were canceled in advance yesterday so that we could proactively notify and accommodate our customers and avoid last minute interruptions at the airport,” American Airlines said in a statement to Action News. The American Airlines spokesman also said that customers affected by the storm are allowed to book again free of charge. Total snow reported Pa.. Jamison, Pa. – 5 “

E. Nantmeal Township, Pa .; – 4.3 “

Buckingham Township, Pa. – 4.1 “

Valley Forge, Pa. – 4.1 “ Perkasie, goodbye. – 4.1 “

Northeast Philadelphia – 4 “

Hilltown Township, Pa. – 4 “

Folsom, Pa. – 3.3 “ The Philadelphia Roads Department and PennDOT began lowering the brine on major and interstate highways before it snowed. We are told that the Roads Department is focused on salting primary and secondary roads and some of the roads at the highest elevations of the city, both in the northeast and the far northwest. The view from Chopper 6 Thursday night captured PennDOT crews in hard work, utilizing highways across the region before snow fell.

