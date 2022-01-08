Paris protests: ‘We will upset you,’ Macron said





PARIS – Protesters against the vaccine gathered in cities across France on Saturday, denouncing President Emmanuel Macron’s intention to “disappoint” people who refuse to shoot with COVID-19 by tightening restrictions on their civil liberties. Macron said this week that he wanted to irritate unvaccinated people by complicating their lives so much that they would end up being hit. Unvaccinated people were irresponsible and unworthy of being considered citizens, he added. In Paris, protesters responded by adopting his slang wording, chanting “We will upset you.” Others carried signs saying “No vaccine permit,” a reference to Macron’s legislative push to seek vaccination evidence to enter premises such as cafes, bars and museums. Television images showed clashes between protesters and police in one place. Protesters also gathered in the streets of Marseille, Nante and Le Mans, among other cities. “(Macron’s remarks) were the last point. We are not irresponsible,” said hospital administrator Virginie Houget, who has avoided a mandatory vaccine order for health workers because she was caught with COVID-19 at the end of last year. Protesters accuse Macron of violating their freedoms and the unequal treatment of citizens. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others. France registered more than 300,000 new coronavirus infections for the second time in a week on Friday. Hospitalizations, including patients with COVID-19 in intensive care (ICU), are steadily increasing, putting the health care system under strain. Some hospitals have reported that about 85% of ICU patients are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The data show that 90% of people over the age of 12 who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated. People in France already have to show either vaccination proof or a negative test to get into restaurants and bars and use inter-regional trains. But with the rise of Omicron infections, the government wants to abandon the testing option. Three months before the presidential election, Macron’s sharp tongue seemed to have been calculated, touching on a growing frustration with the unvaccinated. Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse said Macron was doing a wedge across the country. The far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, denounced what he called the president’s puppet comments. In the streets of the capital, protesters accused Macron of politicizing the pandemic ahead of the election. “I want him to disappoint drug dealers and criminals, not the average person,” said a 55-year-old protester who asked for anonymity because he runs a business.

