



Nominees for International Band of the Year at the February Brit Awards are truly international: There is ABBA from Sweden, BTS from South Korea, Måneskin from Italy and two American acts – superduo R&B Silk Sonic and rock band The War on Drugs. Explore

This is the second nomination in that category for both BTS, which lost last year to HAIM, and The War on Drugs, which lost in 2015 to Foo Fighters. (In Britain, of course, American acts, such as HAIM and Foo Fighters, are considered "international.") Despite the recent postponement of their Grammy-scheduled show on January 31st to the spring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, the Brit Awards are still on February 8th at the O2 Arena in London. Five American acts are vying for International Artist of the Year – Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. This marks the first time in 29 years that the British will introduce a gender-neutral category for international solo artists. Two of this year's nominees won in the international dead solo artist category. Eilish won that award in 2020 and 2021. Swift won it in 2015; she was nominated three more times, losing to Lana Del Rey (2013), Lorde (2018) and Eilish (2021). A total of 25 artists have been nominated for Best International Song in the UK this year. (Fifteen songs have been nominated, but six are by some artists). The list includes nine artists from the US (Eilish, Doja Cat, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lil Tjay, 6lack, Rodrigo and Polo G), three from Canada (Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd), three from Germany (ATB , Topic and Jonasu), two from Nigeria (CKay and Joeboy), two from Sweden (A7S and Galantis) and one from Australia (The Kid LAROI), Ghana (Kuami Eugene), France (David Guetta), Britain (Little Mix) , Italy (Måneskin) and the Netherlands (Tiësto). In a strange twist, the Frenchman Guetta has been nominated for both song of the year, which is the province of British acts, and best international song, which is reserved for acts outside Britain. This is because at least 50% of the artists in his two songs nominated for the year are British. He joins Joel Corry and Raye for "Bed" and Becky Hill for "Remember." But only a third of the artists in his best international song, "Heartbreak Anthem", are British. He joins that record with Sweden's Galantis and British band Little Mix. (It also explains why a British band is ready for the best international song.) The International Group Award was first introduced in 1986. It has gone for 18 groups from the US, three from (or established in) Australia (INXS, Crowded House and Tame Impala), two from Ireland (U2 and The Corrs) , and one from Canada (Arcade Fire) and France (Daft Punk). Here are the nominees for the Brit Awards 2022 in three international categories: International group: ABBA BTS Moonlight Silk Sonic The fight against drugs International artist: Billi Eilish Doja Cat Lil Nas X Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift Best International Song: ATB, Theme & A7S – "Your Love (21:00)" Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" CKay with Joeboy and Kuami Eugene – "Love Nwantiti Remix (Ah Ah Ah)" Cat Doja me SZA – "Kiss Me More" Drake me Lil Baby – "Girls Want Girls" Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix – "Heartbreak Anthem" Jonasu – "Black Magic" The child LAROI. & Justin Bieber – "Stay" Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call me by your name)" Lil Tjay & 6lack – "Calling My Phone" Måneskin – "I want to be your slave" Olivia Rodrigo – "Good 4 U" Polo G – "Rapstar" Tiesto – "Business" The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears" Winners in all three categories will be selected by the British Voting Academy, which is made up of industry professionals.

