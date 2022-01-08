COVID-19: Saskatchewan changes hospitalization reporting, includes “incident” cases.

For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan reported occasional infections of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The provincial government made the move to distinguish patients who have been admitted for COVID-19-related illnesses and those who have been admitted for other reasons but test positive during routine COVID-19 examination.

Saskatchewan Health Authority, Infrastructure, Information and Support Vice President Derek Miller said the change was made to provide another way to look at COVID-19 demand across facilities.

This allows us to have a better understanding of what is the specific COVID requirement in our facilities versus the requirement that would have actually been there despite, Miller said during a news conference Thursday.

Increased Miller cases labeled as COVID-19-related diseases are patients who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, while occasional cases are patients who are asymptomatic.

There may be times when someone’s status changes if they did not show symptoms while they were in the hospital and then showed symptoms. The clinical team would make those determinations and could reclassify them, Miller explained.

As of Friday’s COVID-19 update, out of 105 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized with COVID-19-related illnesses and 35 are occasional, asymptomatic infections. Another 10 hospital admissions have not yet been determined.

Of the 11 patients in the ICU with COVID-19, one has a random, asymptomatic infection.

A registered doctor and policy analyst called random reporting a complex process.

It is very possible that the diagnosis of COVID will start to play a role in treatment, so it is something that needs to be reviewed daily, said Dr. Dennis Kendel for Global News.

It’s not that you’re labeled random and you’re casual for the rest of the time in the hospital, Kendel added.

Kendel is not sure if random reporting adds much value to the situation.

I think, honestly, there has been a desire from the government to try to keep the numbers as low as possible and I just hope we do not waste too much energy and do something that is for optical purposes instead of we make a real difference in the strain conditions in our healthcare system.

For those thinking about “hospital” COVID records, one thought: IT DOES NOT MATTER! It is a busy bed in a hospital with numerous staff shortages. Instead of trying to convince people that Omicron is “gentle,” let ‘s support our hospitals as soon as possible. Thank you! – Dr. Alexander Wong (@ awong37) January 7, 2022

Kendel echoed a statement made by the other doctor, Dr. Alexander Wong on Twitter, that the public should not be too wrapped up in attempts to over-interpret these numbers.

The fact is that you are in the hospital and need care, Kendel said.

I hope this does not become distracting in terms of raising public awareness of the situation.

With government officials saying they are focusing mainly on hospitalized cases during this wave to make decisions about public health measures, Kendel said these data become more important.

I think it’s important to understand why we were doing this differentiation, so it’s not just a gaming process to make people less anxious, Kendel said.

Kendel said the decision to admit a patient is usually multifactorial, meaning that there is a combination of issues affecting their health.

Kendel recalled a time when some individuals said they were being treated for pneumonia, not COVID-19, even though pneumonia is known to be a complication of contracting COVID-19.

I just really hope we don’t get into these stupid games where people start saying it really wasn’t COVID, it was something else. This is a risk.

















COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 913 new cases, 1 death





