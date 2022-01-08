The next generation of the James Webb space telescope completes the unfolded mirrors





The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week placement phase on Saturday, unveiling the final mirror panel as it prepares to study each phase of cosmic history.

Engineering teams cheered again at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland as NASA announced on Twitter that the last arm had been deployed. Two weeks after departure, @NASAWebb has reached the next biggest moment: the mirrors have completed placement and the next generation telescope has taken its final shape. The future for Webb? Five months of lining up and calibrating before we start taking pictures: pic.twitter.com/BOj5O1HS37 – NASA (@NASA) January 8, 2022

“I’m excited about this – what a wonderful milestone,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, a senior NASA engineer, during the live video as viewers around the world celebrated. Because the telescope was too large to be inserted into the nose cone of a rocket in its operational configuration, it was transported folded. Disclosure has been a complex and challenging task – the scariest such project ever attempted, according to NASA. “We still have work to do,” NASA said as the arm stuck in place. “When the final closure is secure, NASA Webb will be fully unfolded in space.” The most powerful space telescope ever built and Hubble’s successor, Webb, exploded on an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25 and is heading for its orbital point, one million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. Although Webb will reach his space destination, known as Lagrange’s second point, within a few weeks, he still has about another five and a half months of configuration. Next steps include aligning the telescope optics and calibrating its scientific instruments. Distant Advent of the Universe Its infrared technology will allow it to see the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.5 billion years ago, giving astronomers new insights into the earliest era of the Universe. Earlier this week, the telescope installed its five-layer sun shield – a 70-foot (21-meter) long, kite-shaped camera that acts as an umbrella, ensuring Webb instruments are kept in the shade so to be able to detect faint infrared signals from the far ends of the Universe. Sun protection will be permanently placed between the telescope and the Sun, Earth and Moon, with the sun-directed side built to withstand 230 degrees Fahrenheit (110 degrees Celsius). The visible and ultraviolet light emitted by the first light objects is extended by the expansion of the Universe and reaches today in the form of infrared, which Webb is equipped to detect with unprecedented clarity. Its mission also includes studying distant planets to determine their origin, evolution, and habitat. NASA’s telescope blog said Saturday’s procedure was “the last of the major observatory placements.” “Its completion will set the stage for the remaining five and a half months of commissioning, which consist of setting the operating temperature at a stable temperature, lining up the mirrors and calibrating the scientific instruments.” (AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/science/20220108-next-generation-james-webb-space-telescope-finishes-unfolding-mirrors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos