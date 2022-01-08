CEO of Mirror Trading International Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Arrested in Brazil – Bitcoin News Regulation





Johann Steynberg, the wanted CEO of Mirror Trading International was recently arrested by Brazilian law enforcement after he was caught using a fake document. The arrest, which took place in the Goi province of the country, was carried out by the Brazilian military police. False IDs, laptops and credit cards seized Johann Steynberg, CEO of Mirror Trading International (MTI), a bitcoin Ponzi scheme, was recently arrested by Brazilian law enforcement after being caught using a fake document, reports from the South American country say. Credit cards, laptops and false identities were also seized after the arrest. According to several Portuguese-language reports, Steynberg, who is on Interpol’s wanted list, was apprehended in Goi provs province by members of an elite unit within Brazil’s military police. In one declaration Confirming the arrest, the Brazilian military police also shared details of the steps taken before the decision to capture Steynberg was made. The statement explains: After an intensive identification and follow-up work, and with the help of information provided by the Federal Police, it became possible to identify and approach the suspect, who at the time of approach had presented a false document. Steynberg fined for using fake document In addition to the arrest for his role as the main organizer behind the MTI bitcoin Ponzi scheme, the Brazilian military police said Steynberg should also pay a fine in connection with his use of a fake document. As previously reported by Bitcoin.com News, Steynberg disappeared in late December 2020 when reports emerged that some MTI investors were unable to withdraw their funds. Shortly after his disappearance, a South African court ruled that MTI should be placed under temporary liquidation. However, since then, other MTI organizers – which was named the biggest bitcoin scam in 2020 – have waged a battle to thwart the liquidation company’s liquidation process. Meanwhile, the court decision on a petition seeking MTI to declare the business illegal is still pending. What do you think of this story? Tell us what you think in the comments section below. Terence Zimwara Terence Zimwara is an award-winning Zimbabwean journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic problems of some African countries, as well as how digital currencies can offer Africans a lifeline.





























Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or request of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or approval of any product, service or company. Bitcoin.com does not offer investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is liable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to have been caused by or in connection with the use or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article. Most popular news In case you missed it

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bitcoin.com/ceo-of-mirror-trading-international-bitcoin-ponzi-scheme-arrested-in-brazil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos